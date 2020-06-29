Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced the appointment of Mark G. Foletta to its Board of Directors. Mr. Foletta will also serve as the Chair of the Audit Committee and will be a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. The appointment of Mr. Foletta increases the number of Enanta Directors to seven.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200629005071/en/

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces the Appointment of Mark G. Foletta to its Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are pleased to welcome Mark to our Board during an important time in Enanta’s growth,” commented Jay R. Luly, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Enanta Pharmaceuticals. “Mark’s extensive financial, operational and governance leadership will be invaluable as we continue to develop our broad pipeline of small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases.”

“Enanta is well-positioned for enduring success in advancing its virology and liver disease treatments,” said Mr. Foletta. “I look forward to collaborating with the leadership team and members of the Board to further Enanta’s mission and bring these critical therapies to patients in need.”

Mr. Foletta brings to Enanta more than 25 years of experience in financial, operational and governance leadership roles in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. Most recently, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Tocagen, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing a cancer-selective gene therapy platform, prior to its merger with Forte Biosciences. Prior to Tocagen, Mr. Foletta was Chief Financial Officer of Biocept, Inc. and served as Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where he helped drive the evolution of the company from a research and development organization to a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company. Mr. Foletta has held other management positions including Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Intermark, Inc. and Triton Group Ltd. Earlier in his career he worked at Ernst & Young, LLP.

Mr. Foletta currently serves as the Lead Independent Director of DexCom, Inc. and is Chairman of the Audit Committee of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. He has previously served on the Boards of Directors and as Audit Committee Chair of Regulus Therapeutics, Inc., Ambit Biosciences, Inc. and Anadys Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Mr. Foletta received a B.A. in Business Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara and is a member of the Corporate Directors Forum.

About Enanta

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Enanta’s research and development efforts have produced clinical candidates for the following disease targets: respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), hepatitis B virus (HBV), human metapneumovirus (hMPV) and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Enanta’s research and development activities are funded by royalties from hepatitis C virus (HCV) products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie. Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries as part of its leading treatment for chronic HCV infection under the tradenames MAVYRET® (U.S.) and MAVIRET® (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200629005071/en/