ENAV S.p.A.

ENAV S.P.A.

(ENAV)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ENAV S p A : IDS AirNav wins contract in Brazil

10/04/2019 | 09:02am EDT
IDS AirNav wins contract in Brazil
Rome, Italy - October 4, 2019 - ENAV announces that its subsidiary IDS AirNav, has been awarded a contract by Ministerio da Difesa - Comando da Aeronautica - CISCEA, the Brazilian air navigation service provider, for a total consideration of 600,000 euro.
In particular, IDS AirNav will provide the license management platform and services of ICE (Integrated Cartographic Environment), an aeronautical mapping system capable of producing and managing aeronautical charts relating to flight and route procedures for publication in the AIP (Integrated Aeronautical Information Package).
CISCEA uses the AIM (Aeronautical Information Manual) of IDS AirNav for the design and validation of flight procedures, the simulation and electromagnetic analysis of radio-aids, mapping, publication and management of all useful information for air navigation, from the flight plans to the various bulletins that are issued.

Disclaimer

ENAV S.p.A. published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 13:01:01 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 909 M
EBIT 2019 168 M
Net income 2019 114 M
Debt 2019 0,70 M
Yield 2019 4,06%
P/E ratio 2019 24,1x
P/E ratio 2020 23,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,05x
EV / Sales2020 2,99x
Capitalization 2 774 M
Managers
NameTitle
Roberta Neri Chief Executive Officer
Nicola Maione Chairman
Maurizio Paggetti Chief Operating Officer
Luca Colman Chief Financial Officer
Vincenzo Smorto Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENAV S.P.A.20.70%3 060
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.57.17%21 507
FRAPORT20.94%7 840
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.123.38%6 499
SATS LTD.3.87%3 913
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED-19.74%3 695
