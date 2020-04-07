Log in
ENAV S.P.A.

(ENAV)
ENAV S p A : Notice of call of the ordinary shareholders' meeting of 21 May 2020

04/07/2020 | 04:58pm EDT
Notice of call of the ordinary shareholders' meeting of 21 May 2020

Rome, April 7, 2020 - ENAV S.p.A. informs that the notice of call of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting scheduled for May 21, 2020, on single call - whose abstract will be published on the newspapers 'Il Sole 24 Ore' and 'MF' tomorrow April 8, 2020 - is available to the public, in complete form, at the Company's registered office in Rome - via Salaria n. 716, on the Company's website (www.enav.it, section 'Governance -Shareholders' Meeting 2020') and on the authorized storage mechanism 1Info - www.1info.it).
ENAV also informs that the reports of the Board of Directors regarding the following items on the Agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting in ordinary session:

  1. proval of the financial statements of ENAV S.p.A. as at 31 December 2019, including the Reports of the Board of Directors, the Board of Auditors and of the Independent Auditors. Presentation of the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2019;
  2. Allocation of the profit for the year;
  3. Report on remuneration policy and remuneration paid. Binding resolution pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraph 3-bis, of Legislative Decree 58/98;
  4. Report on remuneration policy and remuneration paid. Non-binding resolution pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraph 6, of Legislative Decree 58/98;
  5. Long-term incentive plan for members of the management of ENAV S.p.A. and its subsidiaries pursuant to Article 2359 of the Italian Civil Code; related and consequent resolutions;
  6. Determination of the number of directors;
  7. Determination of the term of the directors;
  8. Appointment of the Board of Directors;
  9. Appointment of the Chairman of the Board of Directors;
  10. Determination of the remuneration of the directors;
  11. Authorisation to purchase and dispose of treasury shares; related and consequent resolutions
are available at the Company's registered office in Rome in Via Salaria n. 716, on the Company's website (www.enav.it, section 'Governance -Shareholders' Meeting 2020') and on the authorized storage mechanism 1Info which can be consulted at the website www.1info.it.
The documents to be submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting are also available to the public in the same manner described above.
In the light of the epidemiological emergency associated with the spread of COVID-19 and the currently unforeseeable developments of this situation, the information on the Shareholders' Meeting of ENAV S.p.A. of May 21, 2020 could be subject to changes, amendments or additions that will be announced promptly in compliance with applicable law.
The documentation may be consulted at the registered office in the manner indicated in the notice of meeting.

Disclaimer

ENAV S.p.A. published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 20:57:01 UTC
