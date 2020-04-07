ENAV S p A : Notice of call of the ordinary shareholders' meeting of 21 May 2020

Rome, April 7, 2020 - ENAV S.p.A. informs that the notice of call of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting scheduled for May 21, 2020, on single call - whose abstract will be published on the newspapers 'Il Sole 24 Ore' and 'MF' tomorrow April 8, 2020 - is available to the public, in complete form, at the Company's registered office in Rome - via Salaria n. 716, on the Company's website (www.enav.it, section 'Governance -Shareholders' Meeting 2020') and on the authorized storage mechanism 1Info - www.1info.it).

ENAV also informs that the reports of the Board of Directors regarding the following items on the Agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting in ordinary session:

proval of the financial statements of ENAV S.p.A. as at 31 December 2019, including the Reports of the Board of Directors, the Board of Auditors and of the Independent Auditors. Presentation of the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2019; Allocation of the profit for the year; Report on remuneration policy and remuneration paid. Binding resolution pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraph 3-bis, of Legislative Decree 58/98; Report on remuneration policy and remuneration paid. Non-binding resolution pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraph 6, of Legislative Decree 58/98; Long-term incentive plan for members of the management of ENAV S.p.A. and its subsidiaries pursuant to Article 2359 of the Italian Civil Code; related and consequent resolutions; Determination of the number of directors; Determination of the term of the directors; Appointment of the Board of Directors; Appointment of the Chairman of the Board of Directors; Determination of the remuneration of the directors; Authorisation to purchase and dispose of treasury shares; related and consequent resolutions