ENAV S p A : Notice of call of the ordinary shareholders' meeting of 21 May 2020

Rome, April 7, 2020 - ENAV S.p.A. informs that the notice of call of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting scheduled for May 21, 2020, on single call - whose abstract will be published on the newspapers 'Il Sole 24 Ore' and 'MF' tomorrow April 8, 2020 - is available to the public, in complete form, at the Company's registered office in Rome - via Salaria n. 716, on the Company's website (www.enav.it, section 'Governance -Shareholders' Meeting 2020') and on the authorized storage mechanism 1Info - www.1info.it).

ENAV also informs that the reports of the Board of Directors regarding the following items on the Agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting in ordinary session:

are available at the Company's registered office in Rome in Via Salaria n. 716, on the Company's website ( www.enav.it , section 'Governance -Shareholders' Meeting 2020') and on the authorized storage mechanism 1Info which can be consulted at the website www.1info.it The documents to be submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting are also available to the public in the same manner described above. In the light of the epidemiological emergency associated with the spread of COVID-19 and the currently unforeseeable developments of this situation, the information on the Shareholders' Meeting of ENAV S.p.A. of May 21, 2020 could be subject to changes, amendments or additions that will be announced promptly in compliance with applicable law. The documentation may be consulted at the registered office in the manner indicated in the notice of meeting.