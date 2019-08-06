Enav : Board of Directors approves the first half 2019 results

The balance component had a negative effect of 29.8 million euro on total revenue, a higher negative amount of 5.8 million euro compared to the first half year 2018, mainly due to the 2.4% higher en-route traffic compared with that estimated in the performance plan. The difference that falls above the +/-2% dead band of traffic variation, in accordance with European regulation, is returned to the carriers for 70%. The terminal balance of the second charging zone was also negative having recorded more service units compared with the forecasts of the Performance Plan. The 2019 tariff includes the impact of the balance reversal for 25.4 million euro.

Operating costs stood at 302.3 million euro, showing a 0.9% increase compared with the first half of 2018.

External costs declined by 6.9% compared with the first half of 2018, to 66.4 million euro, owing to a reduction in telecommunications expenses, due to the use of the E-NET network, and a lower recourse to external services and consultancies. The reduction was also partly due to the effects related to the application of IFRS 16 concerning leasing and rental costs.

Personnel costs increased by 1.9% to 248.9 million euro due to the effects of the contract renewal and the adoption by the subsidiary Techno Sky of the air transport collective agreement with effect as of January 1, 2019. Personnel costs were also affected by the increase in operational overtime driven by the increase in air traffic, which were necessary to maintain high levels of service quality, as well as a reduction in headcount of 118 employees on average and 116 actual employees compared with the first half of 2018.

The above trends contributed to the 3.2% increase in EBITDA, compared with the first half of 2018, to 115 million euro, with an EBITDA margin of 27.6%, slightly higher compared with the same period in 2018.