Enav : IDS AirNav wins contract in Argentina

Rome, Italy - August 6, 2019 - ENAV announces that its subsidiary IDS AirNAv has been awarded a contract by EANA - Navegacion Aerea Argentina, the Argentinian air traffic control service provider, for the supply and the installation of the new software - CRONOS for a total consideration of 837,000 USD.

The new system, that will be in operation in the Argentinian control centers and available to Argentinian airports and airlines within 2020, is able to manage efficiently all the dynamic data flow for air traffic control, such as the NOTAM (NOtice To AirMen) required by the service provider to communicate to the aviation community all of the information related to air navigation, flight plans or various bulletins that are issued.