Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 03/26 03:59:27 pm
4.829 EUR   +0.94%
Shareholders' meeting: filing of documentation

03/26/2019 | 04:40pm EDT

are available at the Company's registered office in Rome - via Salaria n. 716, on the Company's website (www.enav.it, section 'Investor Relations' - 'Financial Statements & Reports') and on the authorized storage mechanism 1Info which can be consulted at the website www.1info.it.

Furthermore, ENAV informs that the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure in accordance to Article 123-bis of Legislative Decree 58/98 is available at the Company's registered office in Rome - via Salaria n. 716, on the Company's website (www.enav.it section 'Governance' - 'Shareholders' Meeting 2019') and on the authorized storage system 1Info which can be consulted at www.1info.it.

Disclaimer

ENAV S.p.A. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 20:39:05 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 904 M
EBIT 2019 159 M
Net income 2019 111 M
Debt 2019 47,9 M
Yield 2019 4,30%
P/E ratio 2019 23,11
P/E ratio 2020 21,28
EV / Sales 2019 2,92x
EV / Sales 2020 2,86x
Capitalization 2 592 M
Chart ENAV SPA
Duration : Period :
Enav SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENAV SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 4,80 €
Spread / Average Target 0,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberta Neri Chief Executive Officer
Nicola Maione Chairman
Luca Colman Chief Financial Officer
Maria Teresa di Matteo Non-Executive Director
Mario Antonio Vinzia Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENAV SPA12.78%2 931
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PCL--.--%30 609
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.12.39%16 393
FRAPORT8.39%7 080
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT44.08%4 468
SATS LTD8.82%4 213
