Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Enbridge Inc    ENB   CA29250N1050

ENBRIDGE INC

(ENB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/14 04:17:20 pm
47.35 CAD   -0.46%
08:22aENBRIDGE : Backs 2019, 2020 Distributable Cash Flow/Share Guidance
DJ
08:08aENBRIDGE : 4Q Adjusted EPS Beats Expectations
DJ
07:45aENBRIDGE : Files 2018 Year End Disclosure Documents
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Enbridge : Backs 2019, 2020 Distributable Cash Flow/Share Guidance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 08:22am EST

By Michael Dabaie

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.T) on Friday backed its 2019 midpoint for distributable cash flow per guidance of 4.45 Canadian dollars ($3.35).

The oil and gas pipeline company also backed a 2020 midpoint for DCF guidance of C$5.00 per share.

Beyond 2020, Enbridge said it is targeting annual DCF per share growth in the range of 5%-7%, driven by organic growth prospects within its three core businesses that can be self-funded using available cash generated by these businesses.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENBRIDGE INC -0.46% 47.35 Delayed Quote.11.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENBRIDGE INC
08:22aENBRIDGE : Backs 2019, 2020 Distributable Cash Flow/Share Guidance
DJ
08:08aENBRIDGE : 4Q Adjusted EPS Beats Expectations
DJ
07:45aENBRIDGE : Files 2018 Year End Disclosure Documents
AQ
07:43aENBRIDGE : Increases Dividend by 10%, Sees 10% Boost in 2020
DJ
07:21aENBRIDGE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
07:10aENBRIDGE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Director..
AQ
07:02aENBRIDGE : Appoints New Directors to its Board
AQ
07:01aENBRIDGE INC. : Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
AQ
02/14ENBRIDGE : Announces Conversion Results for Series P Preferred Shares
AQ
02/14ENBRIDGE : Announces Conversion Results for Series 5 Preferred Shares
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 46 999 M
EBIT 2018 9 319 M
Net income 2018 2 591 M
Debt 2018 68 195 M
Yield 2018 5,68%
P/E ratio 2018 24,42
P/E ratio 2019 19,78
EV / Sales 2018 3,49x
EV / Sales 2019 3,49x
Capitalization 95 752 M
Chart ENBRIDGE INC
Duration : Period :
Enbridge Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENBRIDGE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 53,5  CAD
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Monaco Co-President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Gregory Lorne Ebel Chairman
Leon Anthony Zupan Chief Operating Officer-Liquids Pipelines
John K. Whelen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles Wayne Fischer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENBRIDGE INC11.65%71 929
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.14.68%61 551
KINDER MORGAN INC18.79%42 738
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION15.61%39 040
WILLIAMS COMPANIES21.81%32 515
ONEOK23.60%27 430
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.