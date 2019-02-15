Enbridge : Backs 2019, 2020 Distributable Cash Flow/Share Guidance

By Michael Dabaie

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.T) on Friday backed its 2019 midpoint for distributable cash flow per guidance of 4.45 Canadian dollars ($3.35).

The oil and gas pipeline company also backed a 2020 midpoint for DCF guidance of C$5.00 per share.

Beyond 2020, Enbridge said it is targeting annual DCF per share growth in the range of 5%-7%, driven by organic growth prospects within its three core businesses that can be self-funded using available cash generated by these businesses.

