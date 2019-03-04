Log in
ENBRIDGE INC

ENBRIDGE INC

(ENB)
My previous session
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Enbridge : Down Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since January 2016 -- Data Talk

0
03/04/2019 | 11:26am EST

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.T) is currently at C$46.72, down C$2.79 or 5.64%

-- Would be lowest close since Jan. 14, 2019, when it closed at C$46.32

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Jan. 20, 2016, when it fell 6.44%

-- Enbridge said Friday that the Minnesota permitting timeline for its Line 3 Replacement Project indicates permit certifications for the pipeline project will be provided by November. Enbridge said it now expects an in-service date during the second half of 2020, versus the previously expected in-service date before the end of this year

-- Currently down two of the past three days

-- Up 10.16% year-to-date

-- Down 29.05% from its all-time closing high of C$65.85 on April 27, 2015

-- Traded as low as C$46.39; lowest intraday level since Jan. 15, 2019, when it hit C$46.27

-- Down 6.3% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 15, 2018, when it fell as much as 6.69%

All data as of 11:01:20 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
ENBRIDGE INC -5.78% 46.57 Delayed Quote.16.74%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 48 177 M
EBIT 2019 9 657 M
Net income 2019 4 819 M
Debt 2019 69 962 M
Yield 2019 5,96%
P/E ratio 2019 20,57
P/E ratio 2020 17,91
EV / Sales 2019 3,53x
EV / Sales 2020 3,27x
Capitalization 100 B
Chart ENBRIDGE INC
Duration : Period :
Enbridge Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENBRIDGE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 53,4  CAD
Spread / Average Target 7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Monaco Co-President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Gregory Lorne Ebel Chairman
Leon Anthony Zupan Chief Operating Officer-Liquids Pipelines
John K. Whelen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles Wayne Fischer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENBRIDGE INC16.74%73 989
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.12.97%60 351
KINDER MORGAN INC28.35%43 372
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION21.87%40 787
WILLIAMS COMPANIES24.40%32 321
ONEOK22.09%26 450
