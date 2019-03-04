Enbridge : Down Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since January 2016 -- Data Talk

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.T) is currently at C$46.72, down C$2.79 or 5.64%

-- Would be lowest close since Jan. 14, 2019, when it closed at C$46.32

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Jan. 20, 2016, when it fell 6.44%

-- Enbridge said Friday that the Minnesota permitting timeline for its Line 3 Replacement Project indicates permit certifications for the pipeline project will be provided by November. Enbridge said it now expects an in-service date during the second half of 2020, versus the previously expected in-service date before the end of this year

-- Currently down two of the past three days

-- Up 10.16% year-to-date

-- Down 29.05% from its all-time closing high of C$65.85 on April 27, 2015

-- Traded as low as C$46.39; lowest intraday level since Jan. 15, 2019, when it hit C$46.27

-- Down 6.3% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 15, 2018, when it fell as much as 6.69%

All data as of 11:01:20 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet