ENBRIDGE INC
Enbridge, Kinder Morgan JV Files Application for Deepwater Port in Texas

01/31/2019

By Stephen Nakrosis

A proposed joint venture between Enbridge and Kinder Morgan submitted an application for a deepwater port off the coast of Texas.

Texas COLT filed the application with the U.S. Maritime Administration for the construction and operation of a deepwater crude oil export port off the coast of Freeport, Texas, the companies said.

The project will contain an offshore platform and two offshore loading buoys and will be connected by pipeline to an onshore tank farm with up to 15 million barrels of storage capacity.

Texas COLT is anticipated to be in service by 2022, the companies said.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

ENBRIDGE INC -0.17% 48.01 Delayed Quote.13.98%
KINDER MORGAN INC 0.06% 18.1 Delayed Quote.17.62%
WTI -1.14% 53.85 Delayed Quote.19.93%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 46 988 M
EBIT 2018 9 296 M
Net income 2018 2 789 M
Debt 2018 68 195 M
Yield 2018 5,58%
P/E ratio 2018 26,59
P/E ratio 2019 20,09
EV / Sales 2018 3,52x
EV / Sales 2019 3,38x
Capitalization 97 248 M
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENBRIDGE INC13.98%74 016
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.12.53%60 394
KINDER MORGAN INC17.62%39 925
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION14.07%38 855
WILLIAMS COMPANIES22.54%32 709
MPLX LP16.11%27 936
