Enbridge, Kinder Morgan JV Files Application for Deepwater Port in Texas

By Stephen Nakrosis



A proposed joint venture between Enbridge and Kinder Morgan submitted an application for a deepwater port off the coast of Texas.

Texas COLT filed the application with the U.S. Maritime Administration for the construction and operation of a deepwater crude oil export port off the coast of Freeport, Texas, the companies said.

The project will contain an offshore platform and two offshore loading buoys and will be connected by pipeline to an onshore tank farm with up to 15 million barrels of storage capacity.

Texas COLT is anticipated to be in service by 2022, the companies said.

