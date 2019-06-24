Log in
06:21pENBRIDGE : Line 3 copper recycling = cash for communities
PU
06/18Canada to Proceed With Trans Mountain Pipeline Project
DJ
06/18ENBRIDGE : pipeline project hits another Minnesota obstacle
AQ
Enbridge : Line 3 copper recycling = cash for communities

06/24/2019 | 06:21pm EDT

June 24, 2019

Manitou, Manitoba received $7,615 for upgrades to the community's historic Opera House as a result of copper recycling from construction of the new St. Leon Pump Station, one of 18 new facilities built in conjunction with Enbridge's Line 3 pipeline replacement project. Pictured (from left) are Enbridge's Jeff Yanko and Les Scott with Al Thorleifson of the Manitou Opera House Foundation. (PHOTO COURTESY of the Manitou Western Canadian newspaper)

They stand ready at strategic points along a 1,070-kilometre stretch of the vast Canadian prairie, from Hardisty, Alberta to Gretna, Manitoba-the 18 new pump stations that will keep oil flowing through the new Line 3 replacement pipeline (L3RP).

Before these facilities come into service for Enbridge, their construction is providing another kind of benefit to the residents of nearby towns and villages like Metiskow, Alberta, Odessa, Saskatchewan, and St. Leon, Manitoba.

Approximately 110,000 pounds of copper cable-collected and recycled following pump station construction-has been exchanged for more than $200,000 that is being pumped back into communities along the project right of way, to support a variety of initiatives including community hall enhancements, fire protection equipment, environmental stewardship projects, food banks, and more.

'It's a privilege to give back to communities where we operate,' says Joe Dhaliwal, Manager, Projects with Enbridge. 'In the past, we've contributed funds to communities from recycling, but never to this extent.

'It's exciting to be bringing these new facilities into service for Enbridge and the Line 3 replacement pipeline,' Dhaliwal adds. 'At the same time, we're very much looking forward to witnessing the many positive outcomes from the community projects supported by our copper recycling program.'

Enbridge Community Investment Facts

  • In 2018, we made over 3,450 community-strengthening investments totaling more than $22.5 million in organizations across North America.
  • Together with our employees, we donated $7.9 million to United Way campaigns across North America.
  • Through our major projects like the Line 3 Replacement Program, we invested nearly $3.6 million in over 365 initiatives to support communities.
  • More than 460 employees participated in the Our Community Partners program, volunteering nearly 11,400 hours for causes they care about; Enbridge supported their efforts with nearly $212,000 in volunteer and fundraising matching grants.
  • Our Helping Hands in Action program awarded nearly $340,000 in grants, completed nearly 330 projects focused on improving quality of life in communities, and provided nearly $490,000 in matching gifts and leadership grants to community organizations.
  • Under our Safe Community program, we awarded more than 300 grants totaling over $1.3 million to Canadian and U.S. emergency response organizations.

For information please contact:

David Coll
Senior Advisor, Communications
Cell: 403.470.7990 l Email: david.coll@enbridge.com

Disclaimer

Enbridge Inc. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 22:20:03 UTC
