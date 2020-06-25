Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Enbridge Inc.    ENB   CA29250N1050

ENBRIDGE INC.

(ENB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enbridge : Michigan Judge Orders Enbridge to Shut Down Line 5 Pipelines -Reports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 05:43pm EDT

--A Michigan judge ordered Enbridge Inc. to shut down its Line 5 pipelines pending a hearing, the Detroit Free Press and Michigan Radio reported Thursday.

--Attorney General Dana Nessel was seeking a temporary restraining order against Enbridge, saying the company "failed to provide the state with information" about damage to one of the pipelines, the Free Press reported.

--An Enbridge spokesman believes the requested restraining order is "legally unsupportable" and said the company is working closely with its safety regulator, Michigan Radio reported.

Full story: https://www.freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/06/25/enbridge-line-5-pipeline-shutdown-michigan-great-lakes/3258815001/ and https://www.michiganradio.org/post/judge-orders-enbridge-temporarily-shut-down-line-5-within-24-hours

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENBRIDGE INC. 0.95% 41.38 Delayed Quote.-18.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ENBRIDGE INC.
05:43pENBRIDGE : Michigan Judge Orders Enbridge to Shut Down Line 5 Pipelines -Reports
DJ
01:55pENBRIDGE : Judge shuts down energy pipeline in Michigan's Great Lakes
AQ
06/22ENBRIDGE : says Line 5 Injunction Unnecessary
AQ
06/22ENBRIDGE : Michigan asks judge to shut Enbridge pipeline in Great Lakes
AQ
06/22ENBRIDGE : Michigan asks judge to shut Enbridge pipeline in Great Lakes
AQ
06/22ENBRIDGE INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financia..
AQ
06/22ENBRIDGE : Announces Passing of Board Member Charles W. Fischer
AQ
06/22ENBRIDGE : reports Straits crossing support issue on Line 5 to State of Michigan
PU
06/20ENBRIDGE : reopens underwater section of Line 5 pipeline after inspection
AQ
06/19ENBRIDGE : Whitmer demands answers from Enbridge on pipeline damage
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 46 720 M 34 231 M 34 231 M
Net income 2020 2 697 M 1 976 M 1 976 M
Net Debt 2020 73 397 M 53 778 M 53 778 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,8x
Yield 2020 7,84%
Capitalization 83 009 M 60 815 M 60 821 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ENBRIDGE INC.
Duration : Period :
Enbridge Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENBRIDGE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 52,11 CAD
Last Close Price 41,38 CAD
Spread / Highest target 55,9%
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Monaco President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Gregory Lorne Ebel Non-Executive Chairman
Colin K. Gruending Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bhushan Ivaturi Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Charles Wayne Fischer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENBRIDGE INC.-18.83%61 119
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-15.05%40 657
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-35.58%39 650
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-30.04%33 493
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-20.57%22 857
MPLX LP-30.28%18 790
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group