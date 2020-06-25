Enbridge : Michigan Judge Orders Enbridge to Shut Down Line 5 Pipelines -Reports
06/25/2020 | 05:43pm EDT
--A Michigan judge ordered Enbridge Inc. to shut down its Line 5 pipelines pending a hearing, the Detroit Free Press and Michigan Radio reported Thursday.
--Attorney General Dana Nessel was seeking a temporary restraining order against Enbridge, saying the company "failed to provide the state with information" about damage to one of the pipelines, the Free Press reported.
--An Enbridge spokesman believes the requested restraining order is "legally unsupportable" and said the company is working closely with its safety regulator, Michigan Radio reported.