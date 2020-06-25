Enbridge : Michigan Judge Orders Enbridge to Shut Down Line 5 Pipelines -Reports

--A Michigan judge ordered Enbridge Inc. to shut down its Line 5 pipelines pending a hearing, the Detroit Free Press and Michigan Radio reported Thursday.

--Attorney General Dana Nessel was seeking a temporary restraining order against Enbridge, saying the company "failed to provide the state with information" about damage to one of the pipelines, the Free Press reported.

--An Enbridge spokesman believes the requested restraining order is "legally unsupportable" and said the company is working closely with its safety regulator, Michigan Radio reported.

Full story: https://www.freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/06/25/enbridge-line-5-pipeline-shutdown-michigan-great-lakes/3258815001/ and https://www.michiganradio.org/post/judge-orders-enbridge-temporarily-shut-down-line-5-within-24-hours

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com