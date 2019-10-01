Enbridge : Minnesota Process for Potential Enbridge Pipeline Moves Forward -Star Tribune
10/01/2019 | 05:14pm EDT
--A Minnesota Public Utilities Commission vote on Tuesday represents a step forward in the regulatory progress for a proposed Enbridge Inc. (ENB, ENB.T) pipeline, according to a report in the Star Tribune.
--The PUC voted to give the Minnesota Department of Commerce 60 days to redo part of an environmental impact statement that was approved in 2018 but found inadequate by a court in June, the report said.