ENBRIDGE INC.

ENBRIDGE INC.

(ENB)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Enbridge : Minnesota Process for Potential Enbridge Pipeline Moves Forward -Star Tribune

10/01/2019 | 05:14pm EDT

--A Minnesota Public Utilities Commission vote on Tuesday represents a step forward in the regulatory progress for a proposed Enbridge Inc. (ENB, ENB.T) pipeline, according to a report in the Star Tribune.

--The PUC voted to give the Minnesota Department of Commerce 60 days to redo part of an environmental impact statement that was approved in 2018 but found inadequate by a court in June, the report said.

http://www.startribune.com/process-to-approve-enbridge-s-proposed-2-9b-minnesota-pipeline-back-in-motion/561879232/

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 49 643 M
EBIT 2019 10 052 M
Net income 2019 5 826 M
Debt 2019 67 779 M
Yield 2019 6,35%
P/E ratio 2019 15,9x
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,26x
EV / Sales2020 3,23x
Capitalization 94 109 M
