Enbridge : Minnesota Process for Potential Enbridge Pipeline Moves Forward -Star Tribune

--A Minnesota Public Utilities Commission vote on Tuesday represents a step forward in the regulatory progress for a proposed Enbridge Inc. (ENB, ENB.T) pipeline, according to a report in the Star Tribune.

--The PUC voted to give the Minnesota Department of Commerce 60 days to redo part of an environmental impact statement that was approved in 2018 but found inadequate by a court in June, the report said.

http://www.startribune.com/process-to-approve-enbridge-s-proposed-2-9b-minnesota-pipeline-back-in-motion/561879232/

