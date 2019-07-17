Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Enbridge Inc    ENB   CA29250N1050

ENBRIDGE INC

(ENB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Enbridge delays open season for bids on Mainline oil pipeline system: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 05:28pm EDT

NEW YORK/CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc has delayed the start of an open season to solicit bids for contracted space on its Mainline oil pipeline system, North America's largest oil-shipping network, three market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The reason for the delay was not immediately clear.

Canadian pipeline company Enbridge plans to turn the Mainline system from a common carrier system in which shippers submit monthly bids for capacity, to one that is mostly contracted for up to two decades.

The open season, a period in which shippers can submit bids for contracted space, was meant to start in mid-July and last for two months, Enbridge said previously.

Three sources said the start of the open season was scheduled for Monday, July 15, but had been pushed back. Two of the sources said the delay was expected to last about a week.

"We have been in discussions with interested shippers and are working to accommodate to their needs. We anticipate on holding the open season soon," Enbridge spokeswoman Tracie Kenyon said in an emailed statement when asked about the delay.

The Mainline system is vital to transport barrels out of Canada, the world's fourth-largest oil producer, which has grappled with delays in pipeline projects because of environmental and legal opposition.

Locking shippers into long-term contracts offers Enbridge a chance to capitalize on delays to competitors' plans to build pipelines, and secure future cash flow at a time when anxiety about market access is dominating headlines.

The Mainline currently operates under a system in which customers nominate the barrels they want to move each month, generating criticism that some larger shippers inflate their nominations to game the system.

Space on the Mainline is often rationed, contributing to price volatility in marketing hubs in Alberta, Canada's main crude-producing province.

Changes to the Mainline system will need to be approved by Canada's National Energy Board regulator and would take effect in 2021.

Currently, the open season pertains solely to the Canadian Mainline, Kenyon said, adding that Enbridge will evaluate interconnecting pipelines after the Canadian Mainline open season. Enbridge also operates major U.S. oil pipelines including Spearhead and Flanagan South.

Smaller Canadian producers have raised concerns they will not be able to meet Enbridge's minimum-term and volume commitments and be shut out of the Mainline by larger competitors and U.S. refiners snapping up all the available capacity.

Last week, Enbridge confirmed it had lowered the minimum oil volumes required to 2,200 barrels per day from 6,000 barrels per day.

(Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary, Alberta, and Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney and Tom Brown)

By Devika Krishna Kumar and Nia Williams

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENBRIDGE INC
05:28pENBRIDGE DELAYS OPEN SEASON FOR BIDS : sources
RE
07/15ENBRIDGE : National Energy Board - National Energy Board approves the Enbridge L..
AQ
07/12ENBRIDGE INC. : to Host Webcast to Discuss 2019 Second Quarter Results on August..
AQ
07/10Enbridge Lowers Oil-Shipping Requirement on Mainline -Reuters
DJ
07/10EXCLUSIVE : Enbridge eases oil volume terms for Mainline pipeline in response to..
RE
07/10EXCLUSIVE : Enbridge eases oil volume terms for Mainline pipeline in response to..
RE
07/10ENBRIDGE : Democratic presidential hopeful Inslee opposes pipeline plan
AQ
07/02ENBRIDGE : To Hold Open Seasons for Priority Service on Express Pipeline
AQ
06/27ENBRIDGE : response to Michigan Attorney General's Legal Filing
PU
06/27Alberta eases oil production curtailments for August
RE
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 47 275 M
EBIT 2019 9 872 M
Net income 2019 5 481 M
Debt 2019 69 184 M
Yield 2019 6,27%
P/E ratio 2019 18,0x
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,48x
EV / Sales2020 3,33x
Capitalization 95 119 M
Chart ENBRIDGE INC
Duration : Period :
Enbridge Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENBRIDGE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 53,98  CAD
Last Close Price 47,12  CAD
Spread / Highest target 36,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Monaco Co-President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Gregory Lorne Ebel Chairman
Leon Anthony Zupan Chief Operating Officer-Liquids Pipelines
John K. Whelen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles Wayne Fischer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENBRIDGE INC11.70%74 452
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.23.30%66 795
KINDER MORGAN INC35.96%48 150
TC ENERGY CORP35.16%47 449
WILLIAMS COMPANIES27.89%34 790
ONEOK31.57%29 330
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About