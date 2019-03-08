Enbridge : donates $5,000 to RRCA for Cooper Marsh Visitors Centre upgrades

CORNWALL, ON (March 8, 2019)--With spring just around the corner, it won't be long before the Cooper Marsh Conservation Area is filled with a chorus from birds and frogs; an experience enjoyed by thousands of visitors annually.

Owned and maintained by the Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA), Cooper Marsh is one of Ontario's most significant wetlands located on the north shore of Lake St. Francis along County Road #2 in South Lancaster. Known for its boardwalks, viewing blinds, and interpretive centre, Cooper Marsh explorers can get up close with nature year-round without getting their feet wet.

In 2019, visitors will notice many upgrades to Cooper Marsh. Thanks to funding from Enbridge, the RRCA will install a metal roof at the Visitors Centre.

"The Visitors Centre is an education and outreach hub for the general public, school groups, and day camps. Thanks to Enbridge's support, the new metal roof will ensure the use of the building will continue to inspire and engage young minds for years to come," says Richard Pilon, RRCA General Manager.

Ken Hall, Enbridge Senior Strategist, Community Engagement says Enbridge is very proud to provide support for the Cooper Marsh Visitors Centre improvements.

"Enbridge recognizes the importance of offering students and young people opportunities to connect with nature" says Hall. "Enbridge has provided support to Conservation Authorities across Ontario on programs designed to educate and foster an appreciation of nature for youth as they are the environmental stewards of tomorrow. We applaud the work of the staff at the RRCA for their hard work and dedication to outdoor education and we are pleased to offer our support.

The Visitors Centre also hosts many events, such as the annual Spring Fling taking place on May 26 this year. Coordinated by the Cooper Marsh Conservators, the event is a social fundraiser to offset the cost of various Cooper Marsh wildlife habitat and observation enhancement projects.

Visit rrca.on.ca for more information on the Cooper Marsh Conservation Area and the annual Spring Fling. For more information, contact Lisa Van De Ligt, RRCA Communications Specialist, (613) 938-3611 ext. 223, Lisa.VanDeLigt@rrca.on.ca .