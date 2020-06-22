Log in
ENBRIDGE INC.

ENBRIDGE INC.

(ENB)
News 
News

Enbridge : reports Straits crossing support issue on Line 5 to State of Michigan

06/22/2020 | 03:22am EDT

June 20, 2020

UPDATE: June 20, 2020, 2:20 PM ET

Enbridge on Friday, June 19, 2020, completed its Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) inspection of the west leg of Line 5 in the Straits and confirmed there are no issues or damage to the anchor structures or pipeline on the west leg.

Line 5 in the Straits consists of two 20-inch pipelines, an east leg and a west leg, running parallel to each other for the 4.5 miles across the lakebed.

The issue with the screw anchor assembly observed on Thursday is isolated to the east leg which we will continue to investigate and evaluate over the weekend.

As we have verified that the west leg is not affected, we resumed normal operations on that line today at approximately 2 p.m. Eastern Time. The east leg will remain shut down. Our federal regulator, PHMSA, has no objections to this plan.

Earlier today, Enbridge CEO Al Monaco responded to Governor Whitmer and confirmed that Enbridge is committed to sharing what is learned about the incident with the screw anchor assembly on the east leg with PHMSA and the State of Michigan.

Read the letter from Al Monaco to Gov. Whitmer

June 20, 2020, 11:30 AM ET

As part of Enbridge's seasonal maintenance work on Line 5 in the Straits we have discovered a screw anchor support that has shifted from its original position. This is an issue affecting that anchor support and not the pipeline itself.

The support, installed in 2018, is on the east leg of the pipeline. We immediately shut down the Line as a precaution and are inspecting the area with divers and the entire pipeline with remotely operated vehicles.

We were transparent in notifying the State of Michigan and our federal regulator PHMSA on Thursday, the same day we discovered the damage to the screw anchor support assembly.

We will be providing the information the Governor has requested.

Disclaimer

Enbridge Inc. published this content on 20 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2020 07:21:07 UTC
