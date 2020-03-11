Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/11 04:15:01 pm
42.96 CAD   -3.33%
Enbridge : response to COVID-19

03/11/2020 | 06:39pm EDT

March 11, 2020

At Enbridge, safety is job one. That is why we are taking every precaution to protect the health and safety of our employees and the public.

Our business continuity plans cover scenarios such as COVID-19, and our people, assets, financial strength, and adaptability to global crises and changing markets over more than 70 years underscore Enbridge's resiliency.

We know our customers depend on us to safely and reliably provide the energy they need to heat their homes and fuel their lives, and we are prepared to do that under any circumstances.

Disclaimer

Enbridge Inc. published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 22:38:08 UTC
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 49 261 M
EBIT 2020 10 257 M
Net income 2020 5 687 M
Debt 2020 69 820 M
Yield 2020 7,55%
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
EV / Sales2020 3,18x
EV / Sales2021 3,10x
Capitalization 86 986 M
Technical analysis trends ENBRIDGE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 57,35  CAD
Last Close Price 42,96  CAD
Spread / Highest target 51,3%
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Monaco President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Gregory Lorne Ebel Chairman
Colin K. Gruending Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bhushan Ivaturi Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Charles Wayne Fischer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENBRIDGE INC.-13.93%65 308
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-5.80%44 378
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-33.95%40 720
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-24.23%36 332
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-40.32%19 752
MPLX LP-33.70%17 866
