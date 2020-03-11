Enbridge : response to COVID-19

March 11, 2020

At Enbridge, safety is job one. That is why we are taking every precaution to protect the health and safety of our employees and the public.

Our business continuity plans cover scenarios such as COVID-19, and our people, assets, financial strength, and adaptability to global crises and changing markets over more than 70 years underscore Enbridge's resiliency.

We know our customers depend on us to safely and reliably provide the energy they need to heat their homes and fuel their lives, and we are prepared to do that under any circumstances.