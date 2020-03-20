Enbridge : response to COVID-19

March 20, 2020

At Enbridge, safety is our top priority. That is why we are taking proactive measures to protect the health and safety of our employees and the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are operating at a heightened level of emergency response preparedness and staying closely connected to recommendations from public health authorities and medical experts.

Our business continuity plans enable us to manage unfolding developments related to COVID-19. We are prepared and are rolling out plans to ensure the continued safe operation of our facilities.

We have taken steps to help prevent our employees' exposure and are doing our part in helping prevent the spread of the virus including:

Enacting work-at-home plans across the organization starting Tuesday, March 17

Implementing procedures to ensure the integrity of our operations and the health of employees in our Control and Call Centers. We have employed our back-up center and are sanitizing after every shift change.

Our people, assets, financial strength, and adaptability to global crises and changing markets for more than 70 years underscore Enbridge's resiliency.

The safe operation of our facilities is not impacted. Enbridge continues to employ all safety processes and procedures as normal.

Enbridge provides an essential service across North America. We know our customers, and the communities where we operate, depend on us to safely and reliably provide the energy they need to heat their homes and fuel their lives each and every day. We are prepared to do that under any circumstances.