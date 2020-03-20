Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Enbridge Inc.    ENB   CA29250N1050

ENBRIDGE INC.

(ENB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Enbridge : response to COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 04:04pm EDT

March 20, 2020

At Enbridge, safety is our top priority. That is why we are taking proactive measures to protect the health and safety of our employees and the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are operating at a heightened level of emergency response preparedness and staying closely connected to recommendations from public health authorities and medical experts.

Our business continuity plans enable us to manage unfolding developments related to COVID-19. We are prepared and are rolling out plans to ensure the continued safe operation of our facilities.

We have taken steps to help prevent our employees' exposure and are doing our part in helping prevent the spread of the virus including:

  • Enacting work-at-home plans across the organization starting Tuesday, March 17
  • Implementing procedures to ensure the integrity of our operations and the health of employees in our Control and Call Centers. We have employed our back-up center and are sanitizing after every shift change.

Our people, assets, financial strength, and adaptability to global crises and changing markets for more than 70 years underscore Enbridge's resiliency.

The safe operation of our facilities is not impacted. Enbridge continues to employ all safety processes and procedures as normal.

Enbridge provides an essential service across North America. We know our customers, and the communities where we operate, depend on us to safely and reliably provide the energy they need to heat their homes and fuel their lives each and every day. We are prepared to do that under any circumstances.

Disclaimer

Enbridge Inc. published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 20:03:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ENBRIDGE INC.
04:04pENBRIDGE : response to COVID-19
PU
03:11pENBRIDGE INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/17ENBRIDGE : CEO Al Monaco holds virtual fireside chat with RBC Capital Markets on..
AQ
03/17ENB SUPPLEMENTAL INVESTOR PACKAGE : Resiliency and Strength
PU
03/16ENBRIDGE : response to COVID-19
PU
03/11ENBRIDGE : response to COVID-19
PU
03/10ENBRIDGE : moving May annual meeting online due to coronavirus concerns
AQ
03/09ENBRIDGE INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/06ENBRIDGE : selects contractors for Great Lakes Tunnel Project
PU
03/04TSB OF CANADA : Stress Corrosion Cracking Led to 2018 Enbridge Pipeline Rupture
DJ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 50 197 M
EBIT 2020 10 146 M
Net income 2020 5 350 M
Debt 2020 73 090 M
Yield 2020 9,01%
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,91x
EV / Sales2021 2,82x
Capitalization 72 934 M
Chart ENBRIDGE INC.
Duration : Period :
Enbridge Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENBRIDGE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 54,58  CAD
Last Close Price 36,02  CAD
Spread / Highest target 79,1%
Spread / Average Target 51,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Monaco President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Gregory Lorne Ebel Chairman
Colin K. Gruending Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bhushan Ivaturi Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Charles Wayne Fischer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENBRIDGE INC.-30.23%50 352
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-22.19%34 913
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-48.44%31 788
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-47.09%25 369
SNAM SPA-12.51%14 493
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-54.38%13 126
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group