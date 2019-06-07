Log in
ENBRIDGE INC

ENBRIDGE INC

(ENB)
  Report  
News 
News

Enbridge : statement on the UP Energy Commission

0
06/07/2019 | 04:28pm EDT

June 07, 2019

The Line 5 tunnel solution is the best long term opportunity to secure the energy needs of the State while making an already safe pipeline even safer.

The tunnel not only ensures reliable energy delivery to the U.P., but to the entire State.

The October 2017 Alternative Analysis for the Straits Pipelines commissioned by the State, found that there is no viable way of moving the products transported by Line 5 on our other pipelines, competitor pipelines or by rail or truck.

And Enbridge is offering to spend $500 million to replace the tunnel, $40 million of that alone in preparations this year as part of an accelerated plan that will complete the project in less than 5 years.

Disclaimer

Enbridge Inc. published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 20:27:02 UTC
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 47 766 M
EBIT 2019 9 282 M
Net income 2019 5 329 M
Debt 2019 68 282 M
Yield 2019 6,23%
P/E ratio 2019 18,35
P/E ratio 2020 18,42
EV / Sales 2019 3,43x
EV / Sales 2020 3,28x
Capitalization 95 782 M
Technical analysis trends ENBRIDGE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 53,9  CAD
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Monaco Co-President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Gregory Lorne Ebel Chairman
Leon Anthony Zupan Chief Operating Officer-Liquids Pipelines
John K. Whelen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles Wayne Fischer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENBRIDGE INC12.57%71 355
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.14.27%61 170
KINDER MORGAN INC35.63%45 592
TC ENERGY CORP35.79%44 879
WILLIAMS COMPANIES24.94%32 560
ONEOK20.95%26 326
