Enbridge : statement on the UP Energy Commission

June 07, 2019

The Line 5 tunnel solution is the best long term opportunity to secure the energy needs of the State while making an already safe pipeline even safer.

The tunnel not only ensures reliable energy delivery to the U.P., but to the entire State.

The October 2017 Alternative Analysis for the Straits Pipelines commissioned by the State, found that there is no viable way of moving the products transported by Line 5 on our other pipelines, competitor pipelines or by rail or truck.

And Enbridge is offering to spend $500 million to replace the tunnel, $40 million of that alone in preparations this year as part of an accelerated plan that will complete the project in less than 5 years.