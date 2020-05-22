Log in
Enbridge : statement on today's oral arguments in Michigan Circuit Court

May 22, 2020

May 22, 2020

Line 5 has been safely operating across the Straits of Mackinac for more than 65 years under the 1953 Easement.

There is no change in the operating condition of the pipeline or change in law to support the Attorney General's allegations. Line 5 is in full compliance with all applicable codes and regulations established by our federal regulator, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

We also know most Michigan residents recognize the tunnel as the best solution for making a safe pipeline safer and we are committed to build it.

Our focus is on the Great Lakes Tunnel Project. We are currently in the design process for the tunnel and in April submitted applications for permits and approvals for the project with our State and Federal regulators.

We believe this allows us to stay on schedule and ensures the earliest possible date for completing the project.

Disclaimer

Enbridge Inc. published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 21:42:06 UTC
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 46 314 M
EBIT 2020 8 863 M
Net income 2020 2 259 M
Debt 2020 72 355 M
Yield 2020 7,37%
P/E ratio 2020 44,1x
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
EV / Sales2020 3,48x
EV / Sales2021 3,25x
Capitalization 89 044 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 52,27 CAD
Last Close Price 43,97 CAD
Spread / Highest target 46,7%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Monaco President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Gregory Lorne Ebel Chairman
Colin K. Gruending Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bhushan Ivaturi Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Charles Wayne Fischer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENBRIDGE INC.-13.79%64 553
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-33.27%41 071
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-16.19%40 165
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-27.44%34 736
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-17.92%23 621
MPLX LP-22.66%20 844
