Enbridge : statement on today's oral arguments in Michigan Circuit Court

May 22, 2020

Line 5 has been safely operating across the Straits of Mackinac for more than 65 years under the 1953 Easement.

There is no change in the operating condition of the pipeline or change in law to support the Attorney General's allegations. Line 5 is in full compliance with all applicable codes and regulations established by our federal regulator, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

We also know most Michigan residents recognize the tunnel as the best solution for making a safe pipeline safer and we are committed to build it.

Our focus is on the Great Lakes Tunnel Project. We are currently in the design process for the tunnel and in April submitted applications for permits and approvals for the project with our State and Federal regulators.

We believe this allows us to stay on schedule and ensures the earliest possible date for completing the project.