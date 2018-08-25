Log in
ENBRIDGE INC (ENB)
Enbridge to Buy Rest of Spectra -- WSJ

08/25/2018 | 08:48am CEST

By Allison Prang

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 25, 2018).

Oil and gas pipeline operator Enbridge Inc. has reached a deal to buy the rest of Spectra Energy Partners LP for about $3.3 billion in stock.

Calgary-based Enbridge, which owns about 83% of Spectra, is offering about 1.11 of its shares for each unit of Spectra it doesn't already own.

Enbridge said buying the rest of Spectra, a master limited partnership, helps simplify its corporate structure. The company also said the purchase will provide tax benefits after 2020.

Master limited partnerships in the energy sector gained favor because of the tax benefits they could reap. However, a decision from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission earlier this year portended curbs on some of those benefits. At the time, one analyst said FERC's move would speed up the conversion of partnerships into corporations.

In July, however, FERC released guidance that preserved a key benefit for certain master limited partnerships regarding the treatment of accumulated deferred income taxes.

Williams Cos., a Tulsa, Okla.-based natural-gas-pipeline operator, was among the companies that pursued a deal after the ruling. In May it announced it would buy the 27% of Williams Partners it didn't already own for about $10.5 billion in stock.

The Enbridge deal announced Friday comes after it proposed in May to buy out Spectra unit holders, offering about 1.01 shares in Enbridge for each unit of Spectra it didn't own.

Spectra's board delegated a committee of independent directors to evaluate the May proposal. That same committee recommended the full board approve the latest Enbridge offer. Spectra's board approved the deal.

Spectra unit holders collectively would own about 5% of Enbridge shares after the transaction closes.

Spectra, based in Houston, has over 15,000 miles in transmission pipelines and stores natural gas and crude oil.

Spectra units rose 3.6% in premarket trading.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ENBRIDGE INC -1.68% 46.33 Delayed Quote.-4.15%
SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP 3.62% 39.22 Delayed Quote.-4.27%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 44 760 M
EBIT 2018 8 940 M
Net income 2018 3 626 M
Debt 2018 66 422 M
Yield 2018 5,80%
P/E ratio 2018 21,41
P/E ratio 2019 18,75
EV / Sales 2018 3,28x
EV / Sales 2019 3,10x
Capitalization 80 509 M
Chart ENBRIDGE INC
Duration : Period :
Enbridge Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENBRIDGE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 53,2  CAD
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Monaco Co-President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Gregory Lorne Ebel Chairman
Leon Anthony Zupan Chief Operating Officer-Liquids Pipelines
John K. Whelen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles Wayne Fischer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENBRIDGE INC-4.15%61 746
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.11.20%64 147
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION-5.00%40 282
KINDER MORGAN INC-0.50%39 679
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-1.31%36 390
MPLX LP3.72%29 212
