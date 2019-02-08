Enbridge : to Fully Restart Platte Pipeline -Reuters

By Josh Beckerman



--Enbridge Inc. (ENB, ENB.T) will fully restart its Platte Pipeline and said it is "highly confident" that it wasn't the source of a Missouri oil leak, Reuters reported Friday.

--According to reports from Reuters and the Associated Press, a leak discovered Wednesday near St. Charles, Mo., led to closures in some sections of the Platte pipeline and TransCanada Corp.'s (TRP, TRP.T) Keystone pipeline.

--Missouri officials had a preliminary estimate that 43 barrels of oil leaked.

Full story https://www.apnews.com/1b057d5ac05f4efabf457fc3504fd743 and https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-oil-transcanada-keystone/enbridge-to-fully-restart-platte-pipeline-by-saturday-after-missouri-oil-leak-idUSL1N20302V

