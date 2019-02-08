Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Enbridge Inc    ENB   CA29250N1050

ENBRIDGE INC (ENB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/08 01:50:49 pm
47.87 CAD   -2.92%
01:20pTHE LATEST : TransCanada: Keystone likely source of oil leak
AQ
01:12pENBRIDGE : to Fully Restart Platte Pipeline -Reuters
DJ
12:58pENBRIDGE : 'highly confident' Platte not source of oil leak
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Enbridge : to Fully Restart Platte Pipeline -Reuters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 01:12pm EST

By Josh Beckerman

--Enbridge Inc. (ENB, ENB.T) will fully restart its Platte Pipeline and said it is "highly confident" that it wasn't the source of a Missouri oil leak, Reuters reported Friday.

--According to reports from Reuters and the Associated Press, a leak discovered Wednesday near St. Charles, Mo., led to closures in some sections of the Platte pipeline and TransCanada Corp.'s (TRP, TRP.T) Keystone pipeline.

--Missouri officials had a preliminary estimate that 43 barrels of oil leaked.

Full story https://www.apnews.com/1b057d5ac05f4efabf457fc3504fd743 and https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-oil-transcanada-keystone/enbridge-to-fully-restart-platte-pipeline-by-saturday-after-missouri-oil-leak-idUSL1N20302V

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENBRIDGE INC -3.00% 47.82 Delayed Quote.16.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENBRIDGE INC
01:20pTHE LATEST : TransCanada: Keystone likely source of oil leak
AQ
01:12pENBRIDGE : to Fully Restart Platte Pipeline -Reuters
DJ
12:58pENBRIDGE : 'highly confident' Platte not source of oil leak
AQ
12:34pEnbridge to restart pipeline after U.S. oil leak, TransCanada line still down
RE
01:40aTRANSCANADA : Missouri leak prompts closure of parts of TransCanada, Enbridge pi..
AQ
02/07THE LATEST : Oil leak near St. Louis estimate: 1,800 gallons
AQ
02/07TRANSCANADA : Missouri leak prompts closure of parts of 2 oil pipelines
AQ
02/06Suncor expects Alberta oil cuts to end early as rail shipments slow
RE
02/06ENBRIDGE : Kinder Morgan Joint Venture to Build Deepwater Crude Export off Texas..
AQ
02/04ENBRIDGE : 4 activists arrested in oil pipeline shutdown attempt
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 46 988 M
EBIT 2018 9 296 M
Net income 2018 2 591 M
Debt 2018 68 195 M
Yield 2018 5,45%
P/E ratio 2018 25,43
P/E ratio 2019 20,60
EV / Sales 2018 3,57x
EV / Sales 2019 3,55x
Capitalization 99 715 M
Chart ENBRIDGE INC
Duration : Period :
Enbridge Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENBRIDGE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 53,3  CAD
Spread / Average Target 8,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Monaco Co-President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Gregory Lorne Ebel Chairman
Leon Anthony Zupan Chief Operating Officer-Liquids Pipelines
John K. Whelen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles Wayne Fischer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENBRIDGE INC16.27%74 806
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.12.85%60 569
KINDER MORGAN INC16.78%39 638
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION14.87%38 570
WILLIAMS COMPANIES21.00%32 297
ONEOK21.91%26 796
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.