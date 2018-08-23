DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
23.08.2018 / 13:31
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2019
German: http://www.enbw.com/unternehmen/investoren/news-und-publikationen/publikationen/
English: http://www.enbw.com/company/investors/news-and-publications/publications/
Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2019
German: http://www.enbw.com/unternehmen/investoren/news-und-publikationen/publikationen/
English: http://www.enbw.com/company/investors/news-and-publications/publications/
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: July 25, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: July 25, 2019
German: http://www.enbw.com/unternehmen/investoren/news-und-publikationen/publikationen/
English: http://www.enbw.com/company/investors/news-and-publications/publications/
23.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de