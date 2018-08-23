Log in
News Summary

EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/23/2018 | 01:35pm CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
23.08.2018 / 13:31
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2019 German: http://www.enbw.com/unternehmen/investoren/news-und-publikationen/publikationen/ English: http://www.enbw.com/company/investors/news-and-publications/publications/

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2019 German: http://www.enbw.com/unternehmen/investoren/news-und-publikationen/publikationen/ English: http://www.enbw.com/company/investors/news-and-publications/publications/

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: July 25, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: July 25, 2019 German: http://www.enbw.com/unternehmen/investoren/news-und-publikationen/publikationen/ English: http://www.enbw.com/company/investors/news-and-publications/publications/


23.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG
Durlacher Allee 93
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Internet: www.enbw.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

716859  23.08.2018 

© EQS 2018
