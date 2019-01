Scholz told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung it was important to maintain stable and affordable electricity prices, while working to create promising new jobs in coal-producing regions.

"If we all work hard and don't lose sight of the joint goal, then we can further develop Germany into a role model in energy politics," he told the newspaper.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Christoph Steitz)