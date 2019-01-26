Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Enbw Energie Baden Wuerttemberg AG    EBK   DE0005220008

ENBW ENERGIE BADEN WUERTTEMBERG AG (EBK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Enbw Energie Baden Wuerttemberg : Germany should fully phase out coal by 2038 - commission

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/26/2019 | 04:53am EST
Smoke rises from the coal power plant in Jaenschwalde

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany should shut down its coal-fired power plants by 2038 at the latest, a government-appointed commission said early on Saturday as part of a roadmap laying out an accelerated phase-out of the polluting fuel.

The commission's plans are at the centre of Germany's strategy to shift to renewables, which accounted for more than 40 percent of the energy mix last year, beating coal for the first time.

The proposals of the coal commission, which were finalised after more than 20 hours of last-round talks, will serve as a guideline for the government in its effort to turn the planned exit from coal into law.

Commission sources told Reuters the body agreed a total of at least 40 billion euros (26.2 billion pounds) should be provided in aid for states affected by the coal phase-out up to 2040, less than the roughly 60 billion euros that they had asked for.

In a first step, plant operators including RWE, Uniper, EnBW and Vattenfall will be asked to shut down about 12.7 gigawatts of capacity by 2022, equivalent to about 24 large power station units, the report, seen by Reuters, said.

"The commission recommends a mutual agreement with the operators on a contractual basis with regard to the shutdown," the report said, adding this would include agreeing on the exact size of compensation.

This should apply to plants in operation and those that have not yet entered service or are still being built, including Uniper's Datteln 4 plant, the report said.

Ways to determine compensation could include capacity tenders or keeping plants on standby, similar to existing reserve payments for operators that have totalled as much as 600 million euros ($685 million) per gigawatt in the past, it added.

The committee's proposals, if implemented, would be the second major intervention in Germany's energy market within a decade after a landmark decision to shut down all nuclear power stations by 2022. The decision to switch away from nuclear was taken in the wake of Japan's Fukishima disaster in 2011.

While the 2038 exit date seems broadly in line with estimates, the report said there is a chance that the phase out could be completed by 2035, adding it would be decided in 2032 whether this was feasible.

Compensation for companies and consumers experiencing higher electricity prices resulting from the coal phase-out should be 2 billion euros per year, with the exact amount to be fixed in 2023, the report said.

(Writing by Paul Carrel and Chistoph Steitz; Editing by Caroline Copley, Simon Cameron-Moore and Kirsten Donovan)

By Markus Wacket
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN WUERTTEMBERG AG -1.25% 31.6 Delayed Quote.8.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENBW ENERGIE BADEN WUERTTE
04:53aENBW ENERGIE BADEN WUERTTEMBERG : Germany should fully phase out coal by 2038 - ..
RE
01/25Vattenfall looks for acquisitions in electric mobility push - CEO
RE
01/23EnBW open to partnerships in U.S. offshore wind expansion
RE
01/15ENBW ENERGIE BADEN WUERTTEMBERG : German consumers paying record prices for powe..
RE
2018Innogy cuts renewables, retail outlooks ahead of breakup
RE
2018ENBW ENERGIE BADEN WUERTTEMBERG : Cuts Renewable-Energy Unit View on Weather Con..
DJ
2018German steel sector warns against abrupt halt to coal-fired power
RE
2018ENBW ENERGIE BADEN WUERTTEMBERG : Hires U.S. Offshore Wind Leader to Manage Nort..
PU
2018Germany's Hubject enters cooperation with Star Charge China
RE
2018E.ON targets innovations for smart energy future
RE
More news
Chart ENBW ENERGIE BADEN WUERTTEMBERG AG
Duration : Period :
Enbw Energie Baden Wuerttemberg AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENBW ENERGIE BADEN WUERTTE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Mastiaux Chief Executive Officer
Lutz Peter Feldmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Andreas Kusterer Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Josef Zimmer Chief Technical Officer
Dietrich Herd Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN WUERTTEMBERG AG8.22%9 969
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE1.96%48 305
ENGIE11.18%38 676
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.21%35 845
SEMPRA ENERGY4.77%30 951
ORSTED4.02%29 110
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.