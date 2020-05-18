Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG    EBK   DE0005220008

ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG

(EBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

German parties end row over on-shore wind turbines, lift solar energy cap

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 10:06am EDT
Michael Greif controls his 56 photovoltaic (solar) panels at the roof of his house in Coburg

Germany's ruling coalition reached a compromise deal in a row over minimum distance requirements for on-shore wind turbines to residences, Environment Minister Svenja Schulze said on Monday.

"I'm happy that the parliamentary groups struck an agreement on this issue. This will give renewable energies the necessary boost," Schulze said.

The federal government will leave the decision on minimum distance requirements for wind turbines to the 16 state governments, clearing the way for local solutions, Schulze said.

In addition, a cap for supporting solar energy is lifted, which is paving the way for more rooftop solar systems in Germany, the minister said.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; editing by Thomas Seythal)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAP S.A. 2.56% 4000 End-of-day quote.2.25%
E.ON SE 3.45% 9.288 Delayed Quote.-5.71%
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG 2.89% 49.8 Delayed Quote.-4.16%
FEDERAL CORPORATION -0.65% 15.4 End-of-day quote.-1.60%
INNOGY SE 0.23% 43.6 Delayed Quote.-2.47%
RWE AG 4.88% 28.82 Delayed Quote.0.40%
UNIPER SE 2.76% 25.32 Delayed Quote.-16.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEM
10:06aGerman parties end row over on-shore wind turbines, lift solar energy cap
RE
05/12ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG : quaterly earnings release
05/12ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/02RWE enters Taiwanese offshore wind market
RE
03/26Grid operators turn control centres into campsites to keep coronavirus at bay
RE
03/23ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG : annual earnings release
03/09Green Investment Group, EnBW partner with JERA on Taiwanese wind project
RE
02/14Munich Re targets growing global energy weather hedges
RE
01/17German power grid firms need sharp rise in renewable generation capacity by 2..
RE
01/16Germany adds brown coal to energy exit under landmark deal
RE
More news
Chart ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Duration : Period :
EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Mastiaux Chief Executive Officer
Lutz Peter Feldmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Andreas Kusterer Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Josef Zimmer Chief Technical Officer
Dietrich Herd Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG-4.16%14 188
ORSTED A/S2.35%42 940
NATIONAL GRID PLC-2.91%39 002
SEMPRA ENERGY-21.31%34 870
E.ON SE-5.71%25 340
ENGIE-34.89%24 486
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group