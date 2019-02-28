Log in
ENCANA CORP

ENCANA CORP

(ECA)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/27 04:00:00 pm
9.05 CAD   -1.42%
Encana 4Q Earnings Beat Estimates

02/28/2019 | 07:27am EST

By Chris Wack

Encana Corp on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates.

The Calgary, Alberta-based energy company posted quarterly net income of $1.03 billion, or $1.08 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $168 million in GAAP profit, or 18 cents a share. Adjusted earnings came in at 32 cents a share.

Quarterly revenue came to $1.358 billion, while analysts were looking for $1.317 billion, per FactSet.

Earlier this month, Encana completed the acquisition of Newfield Exploration in an all-stock transaction. The companies first announced the deal in November.

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 848 M
EBIT 2018 786 M
Net income 2018 247 M
Debt 2018 3 576 M
Yield 2018 0,90%
P/E ratio 2018 29,91
P/E ratio 2019 7,79
EV / Sales 2018 2,86x
EV / Sales 2019 2,03x
Capitalization 10 291 M
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas James Suttles President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Clayton H. Woitas Chairman
Michael G. McAllister Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sherri A. Brillon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Suzanne P. Nimocks Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENCANA CORP14.85%10 291
CONOCOPHILLIPS11.02%78 523
CNOOC LTD12.50%78 002
EOG RESOURCES8.98%55 114
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.59%49 957
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD13.05%34 316
