Encana 4Q Earnings Beat Estimates

By Chris Wack

Encana Corp on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates.

The Calgary, Alberta-based energy company posted quarterly net income of $1.03 billion, or $1.08 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $168 million in GAAP profit, or 18 cents a share. Adjusted earnings came in at 32 cents a share.

Quarterly revenue came to $1.358 billion, while analysts were looking for $1.317 billion, per FactSet.

Earlier this month, Encana completed the acquisition of Newfield Exploration in an all-stock transaction. The companies first announced the deal in November.