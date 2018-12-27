Encana : Up 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2016 -- Data Talk

Encana Corporation (ECA.T) is currently at C$7.59, up C$0.69 or 10%

-- Would be highest close since Dec. 19, 2018, when it closed at C$7.69

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 30, 2016, when it rose 10.91%

-- Snaps a three-day losing streak

-- Down 15.2% month-to-date

-- Down 54.74% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2015, when it fell 56.52%

-- Traded as high as C$7.80

-- Up 13.04% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since May 11, 2016, when it rose as much as 14.79%

All data as of 2:47:59 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet