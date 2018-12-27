Log in
Encana : Up 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2016 -- Data Talk

12/27/2018 | 09:17pm CET

Encana Corporation (ECA.T) is currently at C$7.59, up C$0.69 or 10%

-- Would be highest close since Dec. 19, 2018, when it closed at C$7.69

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 30, 2016, when it rose 10.91%

-- Snaps a three-day losing streak

-- Down 15.2% month-to-date

-- Down 54.74% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2015, when it fell 56.52%

-- Traded as high as C$7.80

-- Up 13.04% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since May 11, 2016, when it rose as much as 14.79%

All data as of 2:47:59 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENCANA CORP 11.16% 7.66 Delayed Quote.-58.86%
WTI -3.61% 44.91 Delayed Quote.-29.36%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 851 M
EBIT 2018 737 M
Net income 2018 257 M
Debt 2018 3 636 M
Yield 2018 1,21%
P/E ratio 2018 24,21
P/E ratio 2019 3,39
EV / Sales 2018 1,75x
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
Capitalization 4 831 M
Chart ENCANA CORP
Duration : Period :
Encana Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCANA CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 13,3 $
Spread / Average Target 161%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas James Suttles President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Clayton H. Woitas Chairman
Michael G. McAllister Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sherri A. Brillon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Suzanne P. Nimocks Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENCANA CORP-58.86%4 831
CONOCOPHILLIPS12.04%68 844
CNOOC LTD4.28%66 644
EOG RESOURCES-17.53%51 606
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-17.73%45 755
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD-32.68%26 790
