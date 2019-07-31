Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Encana Corp    ECA   CA2925051047

ENCANA CORP

(ECA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Encana : beats profit estimates on higher production

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 07:32am EDT
Encana offices in Parachute Colorado

(Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp edged past estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by increased production in Anadarko and Permian shale oil basins.

Total proforma production rose 11% to 591,800 barrels of oil per day (boe/d) in the quarter.

Encana inked a deal in June to exit its offshore operations in China and sold its natural gas assets earlier in July to focus on its core regions - Anadarko and Permian basins in the United States and Montney in Canada.

Permian and Anadarko basins have been at the heart of the U.S. shale revolution, prompting several companies to invest in assets in the blocks.

Encana's profit was also boosted by a 3.7% rise in realized prices for oil.

The Calgary-based company's net income was $336 million in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $151 million a year earlier, during which it booked a non-cash charge.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 21 cents per share, or $290 million in the quarter, beating the average analyst estimate of 20 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Taru Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENCANA CORP
07:42aENCANA CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Finan..
AQ
07:32aENCANA : beats profit estimates on higher production
RE
06:31aENCANA : Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results
PR
07/29Natural Gas Companies' Shares Lose Ground as Prices Hit Three-Year Low
DJ
07/26ENCANA : Most actively traded companies on the TSX
AQ
07/23TSX rises 0.33 percent to 16,572.68
RE
07/16ENCANA : to Hold Conference Call and Webcast for 2019 Second Quarter Results on ..
AQ
07/10TSX rises 0.11 percent to 16,563.29
RE
07/09ENCANA CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/08TSX falls 0.48 percent to 16,462.95
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 286 M
EBIT 2019 1 603 M
Net income 2019 656 M
Debt 2019 7 161 M
Yield 2019 1,77%
P/E ratio 2019 7,79x
P/E ratio 2020 5,03x
EV / Sales2019 1,79x
EV / Sales2020 1,57x
Capitalization 5 884 M
Chart ENCANA CORP
Duration : Period :
Encana Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCANA CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 9,11  $
Last Close Price 4,37  $
Spread / Highest target 152%
Spread / Average Target 109%
Spread / Lowest Target 57,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas James Suttles President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Clayton H. Woitas Chairman
Michael G. McAllister Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sherri A. Brillon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Suzanne P. Nimocks Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENCANA CORP-27.03%5 878
CNOOC LTD7.89%74 871
CONOCOPHILLIPS-4.55%66 065
EOG RESOURCES INC.-1.32%49 943
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-17.06%39 266
ANADARKO PETROLEUM67.06%37 198
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group