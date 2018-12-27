Encana completes sale of non-core San Juan asset; reaffirms commitment to $1.25 billion share buyback in 2019

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSX, NYSE: ECA Encana Corporation (Encana) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Encana Oil & Gas (USA) Inc., has completed the previously announced sale of its San Juan asset in New Mexico to Denver-based DJR Energy.

“This transaction continues our track record of unlocking value from non-core assets,” said Doug Suttles, Encana President & CEO. “The proceeds from this sale add to our financial strength and strongly support our commitment to our $1.25 billion share buyback and 25 percent increase to the dividend in 2019.”

Following the expected close of its announced strategic combination with Newfield Exploration Company (Newfield), Encana is committed to completing a $1.25 billion share buyback in 2019. Encana’s planned share buyback and previously announced 25 percent increase to its dividend following closing of the transaction with Newfield, highlight the quality of its business and commitment to return capital to shareholders.

The sale of Encana’s non-core San Juan asset includes approximately 182,000 net acres and represents the company’s total land position in the play. In 2017, the asset delivered average production of approximately 5,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day including 3,900 barrels per day of liquids. The transaction has an effective date of April 1, 2018.

Encana’s planned share buyback is subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, stock exchange rules and securities laws and may be made through purchases in the open market or other permitted means.

Encana Corporation

Encana is a leading North American energy producer that is focused on developing its strong portfolio of resource plays, held directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, producing oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. By partnering with employees, community organizations and other businesses, Encana contributes to the strength and sustainability of the communities where it operates. Encana common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ECA.

ADVISORY REGARDING OIL AND GAS INFORMATION - The conversion of natural gas volumes to barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) is on the basis of six thousand cubic feet to one barrel. BOE is based on a generic energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent economic value equivalency at the wellhead. Readers are cautioned that BOE may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation.

