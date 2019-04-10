Log in
ENCANA CORP

(ECA)
Encana to hold conference call and webcast for 2019 first quarter results on Tuesday, April 30, 2019

04/10/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

CALGARY, Alberta, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encana Corporation (NYSE, TSX: ECA) plans to release its 2019 first quarter financial and operating results prior to market open on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. In addition, accompanying slides and financial statements will be available on the Company’s website at www.encana.com under Investors/Presentations & Events.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the 2019 first quarter results will be held the same day at 7 a.m. MT (9 a.m. ET). To participate, please dial 888-231-8191 (toll-free in North America) or 647-427-7450 (international) approximately 10 minutes prior to the conference call. The webcast will be archived for approximately 90 days.

Encana Corporation
Encana Corporation is a leading North American energy producer that is focused on developing its strong portfolio of resource plays, held directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, producing oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. By partnering with employees, community organizations and other businesses, Encana contributes to the strength and sustainability of the communities where it operates. Encana common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ECA.

Further information on Encana Corporation is available on the company’s website, www.encana.com, or by contacting:

Investor contact:
(403) 645-3550
(281) 210-5110
Investor.relations@encana.com 		Media contact:
(281) 210-5253

SOURCE: Encana Corporation

ECA_logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
