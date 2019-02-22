Encana to hold conference call and webcast of 2018 fourth quarter and year-end results and 2019 full-year guidance on Thursday, February 28, 2019

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSX, NYSE: ECA



Encana Corporation plans to release its 2018 fourth quarter and year-end results and 2019 full-year guidance prior to market open on Thursday, February 28, 2019. The news release detailing Encana's 2018 fourth quarter and year-end results will provide operating and financial information. In addition, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the company's website, located at www.encana.com.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the 2018 fourth quarter and year-end results will be held for the investment community the same day at 7 a.m. MT (9 a.m. ET). To participate, please dial 888-231-8191 (toll-free in North America) or 647-427-7450 (international) approximately 10 minutes prior to the conference call.

The live audio webcast of the 2018 fourth quarter and year-end conference call, including slides, will also be available on Encana's website, under Investor/Presentations & Events. The webcast will be archived for approximately 90 days.

Encana Corporation

Encana Corporation is a leading North American energy producer that is focused on developing its strong portfolio of resource plays, held directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, producing oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. By partnering with employees, community organizations and other businesses, Encana contributes to the strength and sustainability of the communities where it operates. Encana common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ECA.

Further information on Encana Corporation is available on the company’s website, www.encana.com, or by contacting:

Investor contact:

(281) 210-5110

(403) 645-2252

Media contact:

(281) 210-5253



SOURCE: Encana Corporation



