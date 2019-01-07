Encana to participate in panel discussion at Goldman Sachs Energy Conference

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSX, NYSE: ECA



Doug Suttles, Encana President & CEO, will be participating in a panel discussion at the Goldman Sachs Energy Conference in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, January 9, 2019.

The topic of the discussion, beginning at 8 a.m. ET, is Diversification, Discipline, Differentiation and Execution: Strategies for Large-Cap E&Ps.

An updated corporate presentation from Encana will also be available the same day, January 9, 2019, at:

https://www.encana.com/investors/presentations-events/

