ENCANA CORP (ECA)
Encana to participate in panel discussion at Goldman Sachs Energy Conference

01/07/2019 | 05:01pm EST

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSX, NYSE: ECA

Doug Suttles, Encana President & CEO, will be participating in a panel discussion at the Goldman Sachs Energy Conference in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, January 9, 2019.

The topic of the discussion, beginning at 8 a.m. ET, is Diversification, Discipline, Differentiation and Execution: Strategies for Large-Cap E&Ps.

An updated corporate presentation from Encana will also be available the same day, January 9, 2019, at:
https://www.encana.com/investors/presentations-events/

Encana Corporation
Encana is a leading North American energy producer that is focused on developing its strong portfolio of resource plays, held directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, producing oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. By partnering with employees, community organizations and other businesses, Encana contributes to the strength and sustainability of the communities where it operates. Encana common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ECA.

Further information on Encana Corporation is available on the company’s website, www.encana.com, or by contacting:

Investor contact:
Corey Code
Vice-President, Investor Relations
(403) 645-4606 

Patti Posadowski
Sr. Advisor, Investor Relations
(403) 645-2252


SOURCE: Encana Corporation		Media contact:
Simon Scott
Vice-President, Communications
(403) 645-2526 

Jay Averill
Director, External Communications
(403) 645-4747



  

ECA_logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 850 M
EBIT 2018 736 M
Net income 2018 257 M
Debt 2018 3 637 M
Yield 2018 0,99%
P/E ratio 2018 30,14
P/E ratio 2019 6,29
EV / Sales 2018 1,97x
EV / Sales 2019 1,26x
Capitalization 5 933 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas James Suttles President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Clayton H. Woitas Chairman
Michael G. McAllister Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sherri A. Brillon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Suzanne P. Nimocks Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENCANA CORP5.71%5 933
CONOCOPHILLIPS2.25%73 392
CNOOC LTD1.81%68 925
EOG RESOURCES7.69%54 464
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION2.98%47 725
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD5.16%31 229
