Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Encavis AG    CAP   DE0006095003

ENCAVIS AG (CAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ENCAVIS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 12:40pm CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.10.2018 / 12:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: AMCO Service GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Albert
Last name(s): Büll
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ENCAVIS AG

b) LEI
391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006095003

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.85 EUR 27407.25 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.85 EUR 27407.25 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-10-08; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


10.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.encavis.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

45291  10.10.2018 


© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENCAVIS AG
12:40pENCAVIS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:15aENCAVIS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/09ENCAVIS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/09ENCAVIS : acquires the largest solar park in the history of the company with a g..
EQ
10/02ENCAVIS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/01ENCAVIS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
09/27ENCAVIS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/26ENCAVIS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/24ENCAVIS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/21ENCAVIS AG : Commerzbank starts coverage of the Encavis share
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 243 M
EBIT 2018 105 M
Net income 2018 43,6 M
Debt 2018 1 275 M
Yield 2018 4,28%
P/E ratio 2018 17,26
P/E ratio 2019 17,01
EV / Sales 2018 8,37x
EV / Sales 2019 7,61x
Capitalization 760 M
Chart ENCAVIS AG
Duration : Period :
Encavis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCAVIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 7,93 €
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dierk Paskert Chief Executive Officer
Manfred Krüper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Götze Chief Operating Officer
Christoph Husmann Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Stuhlmann Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENCAVIS AG-9.16%875
EDP RENOVÁVEIS22.08%8 541
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LP-12.01%5 368
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-11.39%2 815
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP6.98%2 505
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRNMNT PRTCTN CO LTD3.90%2 174
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.