ENCAVIS AG

(CAP)
ENCAVIS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/20/2020 | 08:25am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.03.2020 / 13:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Husmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ENCAVIS AG

b) LEI
391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006095003

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
8.25 EUR 24750.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
8.2500 EUR 24750.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-20; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


20.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.encavis.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58259  20.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
