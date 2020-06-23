ENCAVIS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

Log in
06/23/2020 | 12:05pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.06.2020 / 17:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Lobelia Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Henning
Last name(s): Kreke
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ENCAVIS AG

b) LEI
391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006095003

b) Nature of the transaction
Erwerb von neuen Aktien durch die Ausübung von 4.493.324,50 Bezugsrechten im Rahmen der Aktiendividende der Encavis AG. 4.493.324,50 : 60,25 = 74.578 neue Aktien.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.845 EUR 808798.41 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
10.8450 EUR 808798.4100 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-06-19; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


23.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.encavis.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

60871  23.06.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
