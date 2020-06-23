|
ENCAVIS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
06/23/2020 | 12:05pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
23.06.2020 / 17:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Lobelia Beteiligungs GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Henning
|Last name(s):
|Kreke
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0006095003
b) Nature of the transaction
|Erwerb von neuen Aktien durch die Ausübung von 4.493.324,50 Bezugsrechten im Rahmen der Aktiendividende der Encavis AG.
4.493.324,50 : 60,25 = 74.578 neue Aktien.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|10.845 EUR
|808798.41 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|10.8450 EUR
|808798.4100 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
23.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.encavis.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
60871 23.06.2020
© EQS 2020
|Sales 2020
285 M
323 M
323 M
|Net income 2020
51,1 M
57,9 M
57,9 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
1 541 M
1 746 M
1 746 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|31,5x
|Yield 2020
|2,26%
|Capitalization
1 708 M
1 923 M
1 936 M
|EV / Sales 2019
|EV / Sales 2020
|11,4x
|Nbr of Employees
|125
|Free-Float
|63,0%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends ENCAVIS AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|9
|Average target price
12,81 €
|Last Close Price
12,34 €
|Spread / Highest target
21,6%
|Spread / Average Target
3,83%
|Spread / Lowest Target
-19,0%