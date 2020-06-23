ENCAVIS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.06.2020 / 17:59

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Lobelia Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Henning Last name(s): Kreke Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ENCAVIS AG

b) LEI

391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006095003

b) Nature of the transaction

Erwerb von neuen Aktien durch die Ausübung von 4.493.324,50 Bezugsrechten im Rahmen der Aktiendividende der Encavis AG. 4.493.324,50 : 60,25 = 74.578 neue Aktien.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 10.845 EUR 808798.41 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 10.8450 EUR 808798.4100 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-06-19; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

