DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ENCAVIS AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ENCAVIS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
23.08.2018 / 10:38
ENCAVIS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 30, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 30, 2018
German: https://www.encavis.com/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen/
English: https://www.encavis.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/
