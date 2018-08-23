Log in
ENCAVIS AG
ENCAVIS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/23/2018 | 10:40am CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ENCAVIS AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ENCAVIS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.08.2018 / 10:38
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ENCAVIS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 30, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 30, 2018 German: https://www.encavis.com/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen/ English: https://www.encavis.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/


23.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.encavis.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

716759  23.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=716759&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
