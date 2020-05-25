Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Encavis AG    CAP   DE0006095003

ENCAVIS AG

(CAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ENCAVIS AG: Quarterly earnings especially cash flow of Q1/3M 2020 above expectations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 11:50am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
ENCAVIS AG: Quarterly earnings especially cash flow of Q1/3M 2020 above expectations

25-May-2020 / 17:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc release:
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR



Hamburg, May 25, 2020 - The Management Board of SDAX-listed Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard) publish in advance to the disclosure of the interim statement Q1/3M 2020, scheduled for Wednesday, May 27, 2020, the Key Performance Indicators of first quarter 2020:

Revenue increase of around 10% to EUR 65.2 million (Q1/2019 EUR 59.5 million)

Operating EBITDA increase of 13% to EUR 50.6 million (Q1/2019 EUR 44.7 million)

Operating EBIT increase of 20% to EUR 28.1 million (Q1/2019 EUR 23.4 million)

Operating earnings per share (EPS) increase of 60% to EUR 0.08 (Q1/2019 EUR 0.05)

Operating cash flow benefitted from positive one-time-effect in the amount of EUR 18 million and achieved EUR 50.8 million (Q1/2019 EUR 15.9 million)
 

About ENCAVIS:
Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) is a producer of electricity from renewable sources listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power generators (IPPs). Encavis acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy generation generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG specializes in the area of institutional investors.

Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance was evaluated by ISS-oekom, one of the world's leading ESG research and rating agencies and received the ISS-oekom Prime label.

Further information on the company can be found at www.encavis.com


Contact:

Encavis AG

Jörg Peters
Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations
------------------------------------------------------------
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg

Fon: + 49 40 37 85 62-242
Fax: + 49 40 37 85 62-129
e-mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com
http://www.encavis.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis

25-May-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 4037 85 62 -0
Fax: +49 4037 85 62 -129
E-mail: info@encavis.com
Internet: www.encavis.com
ISIN: DE0006095003
WKN: 609500
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1054907

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1054907  25-May-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1054907&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ENCAVIS AG
11:50aENCAVIS AG : Quarterly earnings especially cash flow of Q1/3M 2020 above expecta..
EQ
01:10aENCAVIS : increases shareholding to 100% in several solar parks
EQ
05/18ENCAVIS AG : Annual General Meeting approves dividend increase
EQ
05/18ENCAVIS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports an..
EQ
05/04ENCAVIS : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/22ENCAVIS ONLINE CAPITAL MARKETS DAY : 05 Management Summary
PU
04/22ENCAVIS ONLINE CAPITAL MARKETS DAY : 01 Welcome address and growth strategy
PU
04/21ENCAVIS : Asset Management AG acquires solar parks and wind farm with a total ca..
PU
04/15ENCAVIS : Annual General Meeting of ENCAVIS AG to be held as planned on May 13, ..
EQ
03/27ENCAVIS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 285 M
EBIT 2020 126 M
Net income 2020 51,0 M
Debt 2020 1 516 M
Yield 2020 2,34%
P/E ratio 2020 32,8x
P/E ratio 2021 23,6x
EV / Sales2020 11,1x
EV / Sales2021 9,44x
Capitalization 1 639 M
Chart ENCAVIS AG
Duration : Period :
Encavis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCAVIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 11,93 €
Last Close Price 11,96 €
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target -0,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dierk Paskert Chief Executive Officer
Manfred Krüper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Götze Chief Operating Officer
Christoph Husmann Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Stuhlmann Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENCAVIS AG27.37%1 785
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.9.14%10 890
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.-17.30%8 812
NORTHLAND POWER INC.11.14%4 344
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.28.25%3 989
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP-5.79%3 250
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group