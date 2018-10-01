|
ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
10/01/2018 | 06:30pm CEST
|
ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
01.10.2018 / 18:25
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|
ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
Voluntary voting rights notification of the group with threshold contact on the level of affiliates due to internal restructuring.
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Name:
|City and country of registered office:
|Mr Albert Büll,
Date of birth: 26 Feb 1938
|
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation
|20.18 %
|0.00 %
|20.18 %
|129437340
|Previous notification
|20.06 %
|0.00 %
|20.06 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolute
|in %
|
|direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0006095003
|0
|26126656
|0 %
|20.18 %
|Total
|26126656
|20.18 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
| %
|
|
|Total
|
| %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|
| %
|
|
|
|Total
|
| %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
|Albert Büll
| %
| %
| %
|Verwaltung ACB GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|ABACON GmbH & Co. KG
| %
| %
| %
|ABACON Invest GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Albert Büll GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Albert Büll Holding GmbH & Co. KG
| %
| %
| %
|AMCO Service GmbH
|20.18 %
| %
|20.18 %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Date of general meeting:
|
|Holding position after general meeting:
| % (equals voting rights)
01.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ENCAVIS AG
|
|Große Elbstraße 59
|
|22767 Hamburg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.encavis.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
729385 01.10.2018
© EQS 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
