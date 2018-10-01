Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Encavis AG    CAP   DE0006095003

ENCAVIS AG (CAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 06:30pm CEST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ENCAVIS AG
ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.10.2018 / 18:25
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary voting rights notification of the group with threshold contact on the level of affiliates due to internal restructuring.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Mr Albert Büll,
Date of birth: 26 Feb 1938

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
AMCO Service GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
25 Sep 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 20.18 % 0.00 % 20.18 % 129437340
Previous notification 20.06 % 0.00 % 20.06 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006095003 0 26126656 0 % 20.18 %
Total 26126656 20.18 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Albert Büll % % %
Verwaltung ACB GmbH % % %
ABACON GmbH & Co. KG % % %
ABACON Invest GmbH % % %
Albert Büll GmbH % % %
Albert Büll Holding GmbH & Co. KG % % %
AMCO Service GmbH 20.18 % % 20.18 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


01.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.encavis.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

729385  01.10.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=729385&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENCAVIS AG
06:30pENCAVIS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
09/27ENCAVIS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/26ENCAVIS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/24ENCAVIS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/21ENCAVIS AG : Commerzbank starts coverage of the Encavis share
EQ
09/13ENCAVIS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/12ENCAVIS : continues growth path and acquires further solar park as well as furth..
EQ
09/06ENCAVIS : successfully issues first 'Green Schuldschein' with a volume of 50 mil..
EQ
08/28ENCAVIS : well on track after the first half of the year 2018
EQ
08/23ENCAVIS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ac..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 243 M
EBIT 2018 106 M
Net income 2018 43,2 M
Debt 2018 1 267 M
Yield 2018 4,15%
P/E ratio 2018 17,81
P/E ratio 2019 17,07
EV / Sales 2018 8,41x
EV / Sales 2019 7,65x
Capitalization 778 M
Chart ENCAVIS AG
Duration : Period :
Encavis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCAVIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 7,93 €
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dierk Paskert Chief Executive Officer
Manfred Krüper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Götze Chief Operating Officer
Christoph Husmann Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Stuhlmann Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENCAVIS AG-6.99%904
EDP RENOVÁVEIS25.45%8 844
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LTD50.83%6 199
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LP-10.66%5 436
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-7.07%2 962
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP12.50%2 615
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.