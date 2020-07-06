ENCAVIS : expands its participation in its solar park portfolio in France

DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Investment

ENCAVIS AG expands its participation in its solar park portfolio in France



06.07.2020 / 07:06

Corporate News

Hamburg, July 6, 2020 - Consequently implementing its ">> Fast Forward 2025" strategy, Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003) has expanded its French solar park portfolio and now owns 100% of 12 further solar parks in France with a total capacity of 75 megawatts (MW). The acquisition of the remaining shares (15%) makes that Encavis now is 100% owner of all its French solar parks.

In the first half of 2020, Encavis had already increased its ownership to 100% in the Spanish large-scale solar project La Cabrera (200 MW total capacity), the Brandenburg / Havel solar park (18.7 MW total capacity) and the Bitterfeld solar park (6 MW total capacity).

"Through acquisition of minority shares in our solar parks, we are consistently implementing our growth strategy >>Fast Forward 2025. Whenever Encavis has the opportunity to acquire missing minority shares in our solar park portfolio on economically convincing terms, we will take advantage," Dr. Christoph Husmann, CFO of Encavis AG, comments the transaction.





