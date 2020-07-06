Log in
ENCAVIS : expands its participation in its solar park portfolio in France

07/06/2020 | 01:10am EDT

DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Investment
06.07.2020 / 07:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Hamburg, July 6, 2020 - Consequently implementing its ">> Fast Forward 2025" strategy, Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003) has expanded its French solar park portfolio and now owns 100% of 12 further solar parks in France with a total capacity of 75 megawatts (MW). The acquisition of the remaining shares (15%) makes that Encavis now is 100% owner of all its French solar parks.

In the first half of 2020, Encavis had already increased its ownership to 100% in the Spanish large-scale solar project La Cabrera (200 MW total capacity), the Brandenburg / Havel solar park (18.7 MW total capacity) and the Bitterfeld solar park (6 MW total capacity).

"Through acquisition of minority shares in our solar parks, we are consistently implementing our growth strategy >>Fast Forward 2025. Whenever Encavis has the opportunity to acquire missing minority shares in our solar park portfolio on economically convincing terms, we will take advantage," Dr. Christoph Husmann, CFO of Encavis AG, comments the transaction.


About ENCAVIS:

Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) is a producer of electricity from renewable sources listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPPs) Encavis acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy generation generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG specializes on institutional investors.

Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been rated "Prime" by ISS ESG, one of the world's leading ESG research and rating agencies.

Further information on the company can be found at https://www.encavis.com/


Contact:

Encavis AG

Jörg Peters
Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations
------------------------------------------------------------
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg

Fon: + 49 40 37 85 62-242
Fax: + 49 40 37 85 62-129
e-mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com
https://www.encavis.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis

06.07.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 4037 85 62 -0
Fax: +49 4037 85 62 -129
E-mail: info@encavis.com
Internet: https://www.encavis.com
ISIN: DE0006095003
WKN: 609500
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1086545

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1086545  06.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1086545&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
