ENCAVIS : extend CEO and CFO contracts by a further five years until autumn 2025

ENCAVIS AG extend CEO and CFO contracts by a further five years until autumn 2025



31.10.2019 / 07:05

The Supervisory Board of ENCAVIS AG trusts in the continuity of the successful Management Board duo Dr. Dierk Paskert (CEO) and Dr. Christoph Husmann (CFO) and extends their appointment to 2025 at an early stage.



Hamburg, October 31, 2019 - The Supervisory Board of ENCAVIS AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003), the SDAX-listed producer from renewable wind and solar energy, extends the Management Board contracts of Dr. Dierk Paskert (58) until August 31, 2025 and Dr. Christoph Husmann (54) until September 30, 2025 at an early stage. The existing contracts of both Management Board members each run until 2020.

"The Supervisory Board is thus focusing on continuity and a sustained course in corporate management. We follow a long-term approach to meeting the major challenges and opportunities in the dynamic markets for solar and wind power with the successful management duo of Mr. Paskert and Mr. Husmann," said Dr. Manfred Krüper, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Encavis AG, welcoming the reappointment of the two Management Board members.

About ENCAVIS:

Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) is a producer of electricity from renewable sources listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power generators (IPPs), Encavis acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy generation generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG specializes in the area of institutional investors. Encavis Technical Services GmbH is the Group's own service unit for the technical management of solar parks.

More information about the company can be found at www.encavis.com


