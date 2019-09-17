Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Encavis AG    CAP   DE0006095003

ENCAVIS AG

(CAP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ENCAVIS : signs long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for 10 years for Spanish solar park Talayuela (300 MW capacity)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 04:00am EDT

DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Contract
ENCAVIS AG signs long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for 10 years for Spanish solar park Talayuela (300 MW capacity)

17.09.2019 / 09:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Corporate News


Encavis AG signs long-term power purchase agreement (PPA)
for 10 years for Spanish solar park Talayuela (300 MW capacity)
 

Successful entry into Spanish growth market
for private-sector power purchase agreements (PPAs)

Start of further expansion into the Spanish electricity market in partnership with British project developer Solarcentury

Encavis participation Pexapark (Zurich/CH) acts as PPA advisor
 

Hamburg, September 17, 2019 - ENCAVIS AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003), the Hamburg-based SDAX-listed renewable wind and solar energy company, has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with a leading international energy company for ten years for the largest solar farm in the company's history near the Spanish city of Talayuela. With a generation capacity of around 300 MW, this plant is one of the largest solar parks in Europe.


ENCAVIS is implementing a solar project in Spain with the long-term private-sector power purchase agreement without any state feed-in tariff. ENCAVIS is thus transferring the already successful practice of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with industrial customers in the wind market to the high-growth solar market. The total quantity of electricity agreed over the term of the contract is 4,300 Gigawatt-hours (GWh). The customer is an internationally leading energy company with a strong credit standing, an investment grade credit rating and operations in more than 40 countries. As contractually agreed, business conditions regarding to the fixed purchase price for 10 years and the name of the contractual partner may not yet be stated.

The investment volume, including project-related debt financing, amounts to around 225 million euros. The project developer Solarcentury itself will participate in the investment with 20 percent. The plant is scheduled to be connected to the grid towards the end of the third quarter of 2020. Encavis expects the photovoltaic system to generate annual sales of around 25 million euros from the first full year of operation. The expected return on investment will be above the average yield of Encavis' total portfolio. The project is financed by a renowned consortium of banks. The Swiss Encavis subsidiary Pexapark acts as PPA Advisor.

'The first long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) signed for a solar park without any support from feed-in tariffs is a milestone for Encavis with a clear signal effect for further contracts of this kind and supports our consistent growth strategy in this market segment,' said Dr. Dierk Paskert, CEO of Encavis AG, welcoming the signing of the agreement. 'The conclusion of this PPA and the launch of this park next year will take Encavis to a new level, just as it will stimulate the market for comparable contracts in many countries,' Paskert continued.

 

PPA - three letters are changing the industry around the world:
Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) are contracts between an electricity producer and a private buyer that regulate the long-term purchase of electricity from renewable sources at a fixed agreed price. These agreements, which are familiar from conventional power plant operation, are not yet so widespread in Germany for renewable energies, but are meeting with lively interest from energy suppliers, generators and industrial customers and will fundamentally change the development of the entire renewable energy sector. 'The market will change from a subsidy market to a customer market and will be driven by the large demand for green electricity,' Paskert explains the long-term effects on the industry.

 

About ENCAVIS:
Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) is a producer of electricity from renewable sources listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse. As one of the leading independent power generators (IPPs), Encavis acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy generation generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG specializes in the area of institutional investors. Encavis Technical Services GmbH is the Group's own service unit for the technical management of solar parks.

More information about the company can be found at www.encavis.com
 

Contact:

Encavis AG
Jörg Peters
Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations
------------------------------------------------------------
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg

Fon: + 49 40 37 85 62-242
Fax: + 49 40 37 85 62-129
e-mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com
http://www.encavis.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis

17.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 4037 85 62 -0
Fax: +49 4037 85 62 -129
E-mail: info@encavis.com
Internet: www.encavis.com
ISIN: DE0006095003
WKN: 609500
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 874721

 
End of News DGAP News Service

874721  17.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=874721&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENCAVIS AG
04:00aENCAVIS : signs long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for 10 years for Spanis..
EQ
09/05ENCAVIS : well prepared for strategic growth in the promising market of long-ter..
EQ
09/05ENCAVIS AG :
EQ
09/05ENCAVIS AG : Successful tap of hybrid convertible bond issued in 2017 by the iss..
EQ
09/04ENCAVIS AG : Expansion and strengthening of the existing finance structures of E..
EQ
09/04ENCAVIS : today announces the launch of an offering of new bonds in an aggregate..
EQ
08/28ENCAVIS : again surpasses targets in the first half of 2019 and increases outloo..
EQ
08/28ENCAVIS : again surpasses targets in the first half of 2019 and increases outloo..
EQ
08/22ENCAVIS : acquired 30% stake in Stern Energy SpA - Strategic step forward to str..
EQ
08/21ENCAVIS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ac..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 275 M
EBIT 2019 136 M
Net income 2019 34,7 M
Debt 2019 1 290 M
Yield 2019 3,24%
P/E ratio 2019 21,9x
P/E ratio 2020 29,2x
EV / Sales2019 8,53x
EV / Sales2020 8,59x
Capitalization 1 051 M
Chart ENCAVIS AG
Duration : Period :
Encavis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCAVIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 8,43  €
Last Close Price 7,99  €
Spread / Highest target 10,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dierk Paskert Chief Executive Officer
Manfred Krüper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Götze Chief Operating Officer
Christoph Husmann Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Stuhlmann Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENCAVIS AG45.27%1 155
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC42.54%11 435
EDP RENOVÁVEIS SA27.72%9 526
NORTHLAND POWER INC.11.57%3 296
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP17.24%2 834
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRNMNT PRTCTN CO LTD25.84%2 823
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group