Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Encavis AG    CAP   DE0006095003

ENCAVIS AG

(CAP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ENCAVIS : well prepared for strategic growth in the promising market of long-term private power purchase agreements (PPAs)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 02:15am EDT

DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Financing/Expansion
ENCAVIS AG well prepared for strategic growth in the promising market of long-term private power purchase agreements (PPAs)

05.09.2019 / 08:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Corporate News


Encavis AG well prepared for strategic growth in the promising market of long-term private power purchase agreements (PPAs)


Hamburg, 5 September 2019 - Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard), the Hamburg-based SDAX-listed energy producer from renewable solar and wind energy, successfully increased its hybrid convertible bond issued for the first time in 2017 by a nominal amount of 53 million euros to a total nominal amount of 150.3 million euros. Including the premium of EUR 7.55 million, Encavis thus raised around additional 60 million euros in free liquidity and increased the Group's financial firepower to around EUR 170 million. Equity ratio increased to close to 26% after 24.7% at half-year ultimo on June 30, 2019. Assuming a conversion at the end of the term in 2023 the yield on the newly acquired equity capital amounts to around 3.5% after taxes and corresponds to the level of the average dividend yield.

"Encavis is thus ideally equipped for further strategic growth in the promising market of long-term private-sector power purchase agreements (PPAs)," said Dr. Christoph Husmann, CFO of Encavis AG, welcoming the successful placement of the hybrid convertible bond in just a few hours. The PPAs are contracts between the electricity producer Encavis and its private buyer that regulate the long-term purchase of electricity from renewable sources at a fixed agreed price. These contracts increasingly replace the usual feed-in-tariffs guaranteed by the state. Therefor the potential is enormous. "The proceeds will consequently be used to finance the numerous and attractive large projects we follow currently very concrete", Dr. Husmann underlines the promising perspectives of several opportunistic projects.
 

About Encavis AG:
Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) is a producer of electricity from renewable sources listed in the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading Independent Power Producers (IPPs), Encavis acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind parks in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy generation generate stable returns through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs). Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG specialises in the area of institutional investors. Encavis Technical Services GmbH is the Group's own service unit for the technical management of solar parks.

Further information on the company can be found at www.encavis.com



Contact:
Encavis AG
Jörg Peters
Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations
------------------------------------------------------------
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg

Fon: + 49 40 37 85 62-242
Fax: + 49 40 37 85 62-129
e-mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com
http://www.encavis.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis

05.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 4037 85 62 -0
Fax: +49 4037 85 62 -129
E-mail: info@encavis.com
Internet: www.encavis.com
ISIN: DE0006095003
WKN: 609500
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 868937

 
End of News DGAP News Service

868937  05.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=868937&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENCAVIS AG
02:15aENCAVIS : well prepared for strategic growth in the promising market of long-ter..
EQ
02:05aENCAVIS AG :
EQ
02:05aENCAVIS AG : Successful tap of hybrid convertible bond issued in 2017 by the iss..
EQ
09/04ENCAVIS AG : Expansion and strengthening of the existing finance structures of E..
EQ
09/04ENCAVIS : today announces the launch of an offering of new bonds in an aggregate..
EQ
08/28ENCAVIS : again surpasses targets in the first half of 2019 and increases outloo..
EQ
08/28ENCAVIS : again surpasses targets in the first half of 2019 and increases outloo..
EQ
08/22ENCAVIS : acquired 30% stake in Stern Energy SpA - Strategic step forward to str..
EQ
08/21ENCAVIS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ac..
EQ
06/27CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 25/06/2 : 01 CET/CEST - ENCAVIS AG: Release accordi..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 275 M
EBIT 2019 136 M
Net income 2019 34,7 M
Debt 2019 1 290 M
Yield 2019 3,20%
P/E ratio 2019 30,4x
P/E ratio 2020 29,6x
EV / Sales2019 8,67x
EV / Sales2020 8,74x
Capitalization 1 090 M
Chart ENCAVIS AG
Duration : Period :
Encavis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCAVIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 8,43  €
Last Close Price 8,10  €
Spread / Highest target 8,64%
Spread / Average Target 4,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dierk Paskert Chief Executive Officer
Manfred Krüper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Götze Chief Operating Officer
Christoph Husmann Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Stuhlmann Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENCAVIS AG50.73%1 202
EDP RENOVÁVEIS SA28.62%9 460
NORTHLAND POWER INC.16.64%3 422
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP19.67%2 879
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRNMNT PRTCTN CO LTD26.43%2 792
CESP COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE SAO PAULO27.06%2 160
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group