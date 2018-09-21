DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Study

Encavis AG: Commerzbank starts coverage of the Encavis share



21.09.2018 / 10:52

Hamburg, 21 September 2018 - Commerzbank AG has initiated coverage of the Encavis AG share (ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500). In its initial rating, Commerzbank Equity Research recommends the Encavis share as a 'hold' with a target price of EUR 6,20 per share.



Apart from Commerzbank, Encavis AG is being rated by another eight investment research providers. All these analysts have issued a very positive rating and given a recommendation of 'buy'/'outperform'.



About the Encavis Group:



Encavis AG is one of the leading independent power producers (IPPs) in the field of renewable energy in Europe. The company acquires and operates solar power plants and (onshore) wind farms in Germany and in eight other European countries. The total generation capacity of the Encavis Group is currently over 1.6 gigawatts (GW). With its wind farms and solar parks, the company generates attractive financial returns, as well as very stable income irrespective of economic conditions.

Encavis AG also provides institutional investors with the benefit of its many years of experience and market knowledge in the field of renewable energies. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG specializes in the field of institutional investors. Encavis Technical Services GmbH is also the Encavis Group's service unit for the technical management of solar parks.

Encavis AG is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on the regulated market of the Hamburg Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) and the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange.

You can find more information on the company at www.encavis.com.

Till Gießmann
Head of Investor & Public Relations