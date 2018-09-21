Log in
Encavis AG: Commerzbank starts coverage of the Encavis share

0
09/21/2018 | 11:00am CEST

DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Study
Encavis AG: Commerzbank starts coverage of the Encavis share

21.09.2018 / 10:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 21 September 2018 - Commerzbank AG has initiated coverage of the Encavis AG share (ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500). In its initial rating, Commerzbank Equity Research recommends the Encavis share as a 'hold' with a target price of EUR 6,20 per share.

Apart from Commerzbank, Encavis AG is being rated by another eight investment research providers. All these analysts have issued a very positive rating and given a recommendation of 'buy'/'outperform'.
 

About the Encavis Group:

Encavis AG is one of the leading independent power producers (IPPs) in the field of renewable energy in Europe. The company acquires and operates solar power plants and (onshore) wind farms in Germany and in eight other European countries. The total generation capacity of the Encavis Group is currently over 1.6 gigawatts (GW). With its wind farms and solar parks, the company generates attractive financial returns, as well as very stable income irrespective of economic conditions.

Encavis AG also provides institutional investors with the benefit of its many years of experience and market knowledge in the field of renewable energies. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG specializes in the field of institutional investors. Encavis Technical Services GmbH is also the Encavis Group's service unit for the technical management of solar parks.

Encavis AG is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on the regulated market of the Hamburg Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) and the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange.

You can find more information on the company at www.encavis.com.


Contact:

Encavis AG
Till Gießmann
Head of Investor & Public Relations
------------------------------------------------------------
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg

Fon: + 49 40 37 85 62-242
Fax: + 49 40 37 85 62-129
e-mail: till.giessmann@encavis.com
Web: https://www.encavis.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis

21.09.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 4037 85 62 -0
Fax: +49 4037 85 62 -129
E-mail: info@encavis.com
Internet: www.encavis.com
ISIN: DE0006095003
WKN: 609500
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

725971  21.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=725971&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
