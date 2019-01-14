Encavis : acquires another solar park in the Netherlands and increases its generation capacity in the Dutch market to over 100 MW

DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Encavis AG acquires another solar park in the Netherlands and increases its generation capacity in the Dutch market to over 100 MW



14.01.2019 / 10:02

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News

Acquired in January 2019, the "Zierikzee" solar park in the province of Zeeland has a generation capacity of 14.1 MW and was connected to the power grid at the end of 2018. The electricity generated by the park is sold long-term for 15 years for a fixed renumeration of almost 11 Euro-Cent per kilowatt, hereafter to the then prevailing market price.

Encavis expects the Zierikzee solar park to generate annual revenues of roughly EUR 1.4 million as of the first full year of operation. The total investment including project-related financing costs amounts to EUR 10.6 million. The seller holds a remaining share of 10 percent in the solar park.

With the new solar park acquired in January 2019 Encavis AG increases its active generation capacity in the Netherlands to some 106 MW. Encavis thus contributes to a sustainable, green energy supply in the Netherlands. Among the solar parks that were successfully taken into operation as planned in December 2018 is the Budel solar park. With a capacity of 43.9 MW the Budel solar park is the largest Dutch solar park of Encavis. The park was taken over by the company as part of the strategic partnership with the UK project developer Solarcentury in March 2018.

"We have increased our presence in the Netherlands actively as scheduled and further enhanced the regional diversification of our portfolio. Furthermore, we were able to complete all of our Dutch PV parks that were acquired as "ready to build"-projects on time and successfully connected them to the power grid.", says Dr. Dierk Paskert, CEO of Encavis AG.





About the Encavis Group:



Encavis AG is one of the leading independent power producers (IPPs) in the field of renewable energy in Europe. The company acquires and operates solar power plants and (onshore) wind farms in Germany and in nine other European countries. The total generation capacity of the Encavis Group including solar and wind parks being under construction currently sums up to over 2 gigawatts (GW). With its wind farms and solar parks, the company generates attractive financial returns, as well as very stable income irrespective of economic conditions.

Encavis AG also provides institutional investors with the benefit of its many years of experience and market knowledge in the field of renewable energies. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG specializes in the field of institutional investors. Encavis Technical Services GmbH is also the Encavis Group's service unit for the technical management of solar parks.

Encavis AG is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on the regulated market of the Hamburg Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) and the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange.

You can find more information on the company at www.encavis.com.





Contact:



Encavis AG

Till GießmannHead of Investor & Public Relations------------------------------------------------------------Große Elbstraße 5922767 HamburgFon: + 49 40 37 85 62-242Fax: + 49 40 37 85 62-129e-mail: till.giessmann@encavis.comhttp://www.encavis.comTwitter: https://twitter.com/encavis