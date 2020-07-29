Ence Energia y Celulosa : Results 2Q20 0 07/29/2020 | 09:26am EDT Send by mail :

Disclaimer The information contained in this presentation has been prepared by Ence Energía y Celulosa, S.A. (hereinafter, "Ence"). This presentation includes data relating to future forecasts. Any data included in this presentation which differ from other data based on historical information, including, in a merely expository manner, those which refer to the financial situation of Ence, its business strategy, estimated investments, management plans, and objectives related to future operations, as well as those which include the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "consider", "expect" and other similar expressions, are data related to future situations and therefore have various inherent risks, both known and unknown, and possess an element of uncertainty, which can lead to the situation and results both of Ence and its sector differing significantly from those expressly or implicitly noted in said data relating to future forecasts. The aforementioned data relating to future forecasts are based on numerous assumptions regarding the current and future business strategy of Ence and the environment in which it expects to be situated in the future. There is a series of important factors which could cause the situation and results of Ence to differ significantly from what is expounded in the data relating to future forecasts, including fluctuation in the price of wood pulp or wood, seasonal variations in business, regulatory changes to the electricity sector, fluctuation in exchange rates, financial risks, strikes or other kinds of action carried out by the employees of Ence, competition and environmental risks, as well as any other factors described in the document. The data relating to future forecasts solely refer to the date of this presentation without Ence being under any obligation to update or revise any of said data, any of the expectations of Ence, any modification to the conditions or circumstances on which the related data are based, or any other information or data included in this presentation. The information contained in this document has not been verified by independent experts and, therefore, Ence neither implicitly nor explicitly gives any guarantee on the impartiality, precision, completeness or accuracy of the information, opinions and statements expressed herein. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to acquire or subscribe to shares, in accordance with the provisions of Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, approving the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act. Furthermore, this document does not constitute a purchase, sale or swap offer, nor a request for a purchase, sale or swap offer for securities, or a request for any vote or approval in any other jurisdiction. 2 Highlights Highlights 1H20 Strong operating performance in a low price environment Effective measures taken against COVID-19 allow Ence to protect its staff and to continue operating Strong operating improvement in both businesses Financial results driven by lower pulp and energy prices Pulp prices remain at their minimum over the last 10 years +51% liquidity improvement up to €342 Mn Effective measures taken since February 24th against COVID-19 have allowed ENCE to protect its staff and to continue operating during the health crisis

COVID-19 have allowed ENCE to protect its staff and to continue operating during the health crisis All ENCE's activities have been declared essential according to the Royal Decree 463/2020 approved on March 14 th  Renewable Energy Business:  Pulp business: o Sales (MWh): +27% vs. 1H19 (+51% vs. 2Q19) o Production: +12% vs. 1H19 (+14% vs. 2Q19) o New biomass plants commissioned on Jan. 31 o Sales (t): +19% vs. 1H19 (+13% vs. 2Q19) and Mar. 31 2020 o Cash cost: -5% vs. 1H19 (-6% vs. 2Q19 to 375 €/t)  €27 Mn EBITDA in the Renewable Business:  €9 Mn EBITDA in the Pulp business: o +5% vs. 1H19 (+24% vs. 2Q19) o -87% vs.1H19 (-88% vs. 2Q19) o Higher energy sales offset a 7% decline in the o Higher pulp sales and lower cash cost partially avg. sales price down to its regulatory minimum offset a 29% decline in the average sales price Strong demand for tissue paper and hygiene products in 1H20

tissue paper and hygiene products in 1H20 Temporary imbalance resulting from the impact of worldwide lockdown measures on P&W demand in 2Q20

measures on P&W demand in Pulp producers maintenance shutdowns postponed to 2H20 due to COVID-19

€342 Mn cash in balance at 30 June 2020 (€234 Mn in the Pulp business and €108 Mn in the Renewable business)

at 30 June 2020 (€234 Mn in the Pulp business and €108 Mn in the Renewable business) €540 Mn Net Debt position at 30 June 2020 (€322 Mn in the Pulp business and €218 Mn in the Renewable business)

position at 30 June 2020 (€322 Mn in the Pulp business and €218 Mn in the Renewable business) Long-term maturities in both businesses and no covenants in the Pulp business 4 Effective measures taken against COVID-19 Allowed ENCE to protect its staff and to continue operating during the health crisis PEOPLE Minimum on-site presence. Progressive return as from June.

on-site presence. Progressive return as from June. COVID-19 Prevention Protocol:

Prevention Protocol: Entrance and exit temperature checks Strict personal and general hygiene measures Social distancing and no visits Disinfection every 2 hours Masks and COVID-19 tests

Virus spread avoided in our workplaces OPERATIONS Implementation of Ence´s COVID-19 Prevention Protocol in all areas, including subcontractors and logistic services

COVID-19 Prevention Protocol in all areas, including subcontractors and logistic services Adverse scenario analysis and action plans to mitigate risks

2 full back-up teams in reserve at home for each plant

back-up teams in reserve at home for each plant Increased wood / raw material stocks

Annual maintenance shutdowns delayed to 3Q20 No activity interruptions due to COVID-19 LIQUIDITY Use of the € 70 Mn RCF available in the Pulp business, maturing in May 2023.

€ 67 Mn in long-termback-up credit facilities with no covenants signed in 2Q20

long-termback-up credit facilities with no covenants signed in 2Q20 € 37 Mn capex payments postponed to 2021

Optimization of factoring and confirming lines +51% cash in balance up to €342 Mn on 30 June 2020 All ENCE's activities have been declared essential according to the Royal Decree 463/2020 approved on March 14th 5 Sustainability Plan 2019 - 2023 Highlights 1H20 80 Overall ESG Score Safe and ecologically efficient operations Sustainable agro-forestry management Sustainable products Commitment to Communities Waste Lower water Industry reference 99% valorised consumption vs. 2019 Covid-19 AENOR "0 Waste" Pontevedra: -5% Prevention Certification Navia: -8% Protocols 85% Patrimonial area certified FSC® >99% Licence code FSC-C099970 /PEFC 80% Wood inputs certified FSC® Certified wood and Licence code FSC-C081854 /PEFC biomass suppliers 10% Development of sustainable products with reduced of Pulp Sales environmental footprint and with +67% vs. 2019 potential for plastic substitution + €3.2 Mn The Pontevedra´s annual Social Plan and other investments in the community -41% vs. 2019 Emissions < 10 mg /Nm3 in Odor Impact in all our biomass Navia plants >84% Wood bought from small producers Implantation of the Decalogue of biomass sustainability for combustibles European Ecolabel for primary material for cellulose at Navia and at Pontevedra Involvement with the local community: the plants received more than 400 organized visits from the local stakeholders in 1Q20, before COVID-19 outbreak. People and Gender +9% Women employed vs. 2019 +7% YoY in 2019 69% of hires < 30 years are women Values 0% salary gap Happy Index 65% of management hires are women 97% of votes in favor at the 25% Women present in Governance AGM for approving the new Increased functions of the the Board of Directors Remuneration Lead Independent Director Long-term incentive plan 22% Directors vs. 2017, Policy 2020-2022 linked to ESG targets up to 29%. 6 +51% higher renewable energy sales vs. 2Q19 Despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic 316 MW Installed capacity New Biomass Plant CIUDAD REAL 50 MW 31st MARCH MÉRIDA 20 MW HUELVA 50 MW HUELVA 41 MW New Biomass Plant HUELVA 46 MW 31st JANUARY HUELVA 46 MW JAÉN 16 MW CÓRDOBA 27 MW CIUDAD REAL 50 MW CIUDAD REAL 50 MW CIUDAD REAL 16 MW 7 A regulated business which adds stability to the Group 7% decline in our average sales price compared to a 44% drop in the pool price Average sales price: Pool price + Ro + Regulatory Collar (€/MWh) -7.1% 105.5 98.0 52.3 24.4 28.4 57.9 45.2 (4.7) 1H19 1H20 Average Ro Ence´s market price Regulatory collar compensation Our renewable energy sales price is supported by its regulatory minimum .

. Ro and regulatory collar applicable during the sanitary crisis will be reviewed, according to Spanish Royal Decree-Law 23/2020. Return on investment (€ Mn) 31.7 31.7 1H19 1H20 The regulated annual return on investment of our power plants was confirmed at 7.4% for 2020 - 2031 by Spanish Royal Decree-Law 17/2019.

by Spanish Royal Decree-Law 17/2019. Implies an annual income of € 63 Mn subject to a minimum operation of just 3.000 hours per biomass power plant. 8 Renewables pipeline: 405 MW with grid access and locations secured Awaiting upcoming public auctions of the National Renewable Energy Plan CIUDAD REAL 50 MW Biomass RTB in 3Q21 HUELVA 40 MW Solar PV RTB in 4Q21 HUELVA 10 MW Solar PV RTB in 3Q21 SEVILLA 90 MW Solar PV RTB in 4Q21 RTB = Ready to build CIUDAD REAL 25 MW Biomass Hybridization RTB in 4Q21 CÓRDOBA 50 MW Biomass RTB in 1Q22 JAÉN 100 MW Solar PV RTB in 3Q21 ALMERÍA 40 MW Biomass RTB in 3Q21 National Renewable Energy Plan 2020 - 2030 Solar PV: +30.1 GW Wind: +22.3 GW CSP: +5.0 GW Hydro: +3.5 GW Biomass: +0.8 GW Upcoming Auctions Scheme Spanish Royal Decree-Law 23/2020 Annual actions 2020 - 2025

Specific by technology

by technology Price mechanism: Pay as bid (€/MWh) 9 Strong operating improvements in the Pulp business 12% higher pulp production and 5% lower cash cost in 1H20 Pulp Production (t) +11.9% 1,025,000 465,344 520,617 +14.4% 226,182 258,860 2 Q 1 9 2 Q 2 0 1 H 1 9 1 H 2 0 2020 E Cash Cost breakdown (€/t) -5.9% -4.7% Overheads 399 375 396 377 375 41 39 34 30 31 31 Commercial and 29 30 logistic costs 116 106 116 112 Conversion costs 210 206 210 205 Wood cost 2Q19 2Q20 1H19 1H20 2020 E Pontevedra biomill > 4% production vs. 2Q19

20,000 t capacity expansion in 1Q19

capacity expansion in 1Q19 Annual maintenance shutdown delayed to 3Q20 due to COVID-19 Navia biomill > 24% production vs. 2Q19

80,000 t capacity expansion in 4Q19

capacity expansion in 4Q19 Annual maintenance shutdown delayed to 3Q20 due to COVID-19 19 €/t Cash cost reduction vs. 1H19: 9 €/t lower overheads driven by cost savings and higher dilution over sales

5 €/t lower wood costs linked to pulp price performance

4 €/t lower conversion costs due to fixed costs dilution, lower cost of chemicals and greater energy co-generation contribution

co-generation contribution 1 €/t lower commercial and logistic costs 10 19% higher pulp sales in 1H 2020 Increasing the value of the European market and ENCE's differentiated products Geographical distribution of sales Breakdown by end product Differentiated products % of pulp sales % of pulp sales % of pulp sales 6% Other Europe 94% 10% Tissue 57% 27% Specialties vs. 6% in 2019 vs. 82% in 2019 vs. 58% in 2019 vs. 31% in 2019 9% P&W vs. 8% in 2019 7% Packaging Source: Ence 1H20 vs. 3% in 2019 Source: Ence 1H20 Source: Ence 1H20 94% of ENCE´s pulp sales to Spanish and Ence's differentiated products already 57% of ENCE's pulp sales to the growing account for 10% of pulp sales. European markets, where it has strong logistic tissue and hygiene products segment. These value-added products are environmentally and service related competitive advantages. Strong order backlog for 2020. friendly and better adapted to replace softwood pulp in speciality segments. 11 Slight upturn in pulp producer inventories vs. Dec. 2019 Temporary imbalance resulting from worldwide lockdown measures in 2Q20 BHKP and BSKP Demand Evolution (YoY) 000's t 2500 2250 Last 10 years average BHKP: +1.1 Mn t / year 2089 2000 Last 10 years average BSKP: +0.4 Mn t / year 1734 1750 1500 1250 890 1000 742 595 736 584 750 600 542 267 500 170 16 121 253 180 308 319 301 248 208 278 325 154 250 131 57 119 155 143 184 184 135 66 30 0 0 -7 -250 -112 -214 -52 -500 -304 -750 -496 -1000 -808 -1250 -1354 2Q15 3Q15 4Q15 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 May. Hardwood (BHKP) Softwood (BSKP) Apr. y Producers Inventories BHKP and BSKP In Days (Quarter average) 65 60 Last 10 years average BHKP: 42 days 59 58 Last 10 years average BSKP: 30 days 53 54 55 47 50 47 44 45 39 41 41 43 40 38 40 40 41 38 41 40 38 37 37 35 35 36 36 36 32 33 34 35 31 31 29 30 30 28 28 29 29 30 28 30 29 27 25 20 15 10 2Q15 3Q15 4Q15 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 May. Hardwood (BHKP) Softwood (BSKP) Apr. y Source: Ence, PPPC G-100 Source: Ence, PPPC G-100 Global pulp demand recovered by 8% vs. the first five months of 2019, which were affected by the destocking of pulp in the paper industry. Its restocking in 1Q20 together with higher demand for tissue paper and hygiene products has offset lower demand for P&W papers during the lockdown. Covid-19 has forced pulp producers to postpone maintenance shutdowns to 2H20. This, together with the impact of lockdown measures in 2Q20 has caused producers inventories to increase in 1H20. 12 Pulp prices in 1H20 remain at their 10-year minimum Below the free cash flow break-even of most of the industry Net BHKP Prices China Global Market Pulp Industrial Cash Cost Curve (CIF Europe) 1 $/t $/Mn t 800 Last 10 years average BHKP: 636 $/t 700 600 500 400 300 200 100 Current Net Price BHKP China 443 $/t 0 Hardwood (BHKP) Softwood (BSKP) Mn t Source: FOEX Source: Ence, Hawkins Wright Ence´s expected Free Cash Flow Break Even (Cash Cost + Maintenance Capex + Financial Expenses) of 440 USD/t in 2020 1 Brazil only includes the cost of wood harvesting and transportation plus third party wood purchases. On a like for like basis, Brazilian cash cost would be around 50 US$ / t higher. 13 Pulp demand set to outgrow supply over 2020-24 Average annual pulp demand growth of 1.5 Mn t during the last 10 years Expected Annual Increase in Global Market Supply and Demand (Mn t)1 Mn t 2020 2021 2020-21 2022 2020-22 2023 2020-23 2024 2020-24 ESTIMATED ANNUAL MARKET PULP DEMAND INCREASE -1.5 1.5 0.0 1.5 1.5 1.5 3.0 1.5 4.5 ESTIMATED ANNUAL MARKET PULP SUPPLY CHANGE (CONFIRMED) -0.1 -0.7 -0.8 0.6 -0.2 0.6 0.4 -0.7 -0.3 SUZANO (SALES RECOVERY) BHKP 0.9 0.9 0.9 0.9 0.9 ARAUCO (VALDIVIA) BHKP -0.2 -0.3 -0.5 -0.5 -0.5 -0.5 ARAUCO (HORCONES) BHKP 0.5 0.5 0.7 1.2 1.2 1.2 UPM (PASO DE LOS TOROS) BHKP 0.3 0.3 1.5 1.8 0.2 2.0 BRACELL (LENÇOIS PAULISTA) BHKP / DP 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.5 APRIL (KERINCI) BHKP -0.1 -0.2 -0.3 -0.2 -0.5 -0.2 -0.7 -0.2 -0.9 APRIL (RIZHAO) BHKP -0.1 -0.2 -0.3 -0.2 -0.5 -0.2 -0.7 -0.2 -0.9 ENCE (NAVIA & PONTEVEDRA) BHKP 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 MONDI (RUZOMBEROK) BHKP 0.1 -0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 SCA (OSTRAND) BSKP 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 STORA (ENOCELL) BSKP -0.2 -0.2 -0.2 -0.2 -0.2 STORA (OULU) BSKP -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 NORDIC KRAFT (LEBEL-SUR-QUEVILLON) BSKP 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 UNEXPECTED & NON COMPETITIVE ANNUAL CAPACITY CLOSURES -0.8 -0.5 -1.3 -0.5 -1.8 -0.5 -2.3 -0.5 -2.8 SURPLUS / DEFICIT 1.4 -2.2 -0.8 -0.9 -1.7 -0.9 -2.6 -2.2 -4.8 Source: ENCE estimates 1. Estimates correspond to the expected increase in supply and demand of market pulp for paper production. It therefore excludes the production of integrated pulp and other pulp grades such as Dissolving Pulp or Fluff. We assume 70% of BRACELL´s project in Sao Paulo will be focused on Dissolving Pulp production. 14 1H 2020 Financial Results Driven by lower pulp and energy prices Pulp Business EBITDA (€ Mn) Renewable Energy Business EBITDA (€ Mn) Group Net Income (€ Mn) -86.7% +4.7% 67 26 27 9 1H19 1H20 1H19 1H20 25 -25 1H19 1H20 Pulp Renewable Energy €9 Mn EBITDA in the Pulp business: -87% vs.1H19 driven by a 29% decrease in the average sales price

vs.1H19 driven by a Partially offset by a 19% increase in pulp sales and 5% reduction in cash cost €27 Mn EBITDA in the Renewable business: +5% vs. 1H19 driven by 27% higher energy sales

Offsetting a 7% decline in the average sales price down to its regulatory minimum Net consolidated result of €-25 Mn following: €57 Mn Depreciation and other

€13 Mn Net financing costs

+ €9 Mn Income tax 15 €29 Mn Normalized FCF and €42 Mn carry-over payments in 1H20 €342 Mn cash in balance, long-term debt maturities and no covenants Normalized FCF1 (€ Mn) Strategic Plan Capex (€ Mn) -54.2% -75.8% 69 172 29 42 1H19 1H20 1H19 1H20 Renewable Energy Pulp Renewable Energy Pulp Net Debt (€ Mn) +5.3% 513 540 Lease contracts €55 Mn 2019 1H20 Renewable Energy Pulp Operating Leases Normalized Free Cash Flow generation of €29 Mn Lower EBITDA vs. 1H19 partially offset by: Working capital reduction

Lower taxes Strategic Plan carry over payments of €42 Mn: €31 Mn carry-over payments in the Pulp business from capacity expansions and sustainability improvements in 2019

carry-over payments in the Pulp business from capacity expansions and sustainability improvements in 2019 €11 Mn carry over payments in the Renewable Energy business from two new biomass plants commissioned in 1Q20 and sustainability improvements €540Mn Net Debt (+ €27 Mn vs. Dec.19): Including €55 Mn related to lease contracts (+ €2 Mn vs. Dec.19)

(+ €2 Mn vs. Dec.19) €342 Mn cash in balance (+ €116 Mn vs. Dec.19)

(+ €116 Mn vs. Dec.19) Long-term maturities in both businesses and covenant free in the Pulp business 1. FCF before Strategic Plan investments, divestments & dividend payment 16 Pontevedra's biomill legal status The first resolution of the National Court is expected in the coming months On January 2016 the National Directorate of Coasts granted the extension of Pontevedra´s concession until 2073 The 1958 biomill's original concession was extended for 60 years (starting November 8 th 2013) by the National Directorate of Coasts via a resolution dated January 20 th 2016 by virtue of: (i) Law 2/2013, on coastal protection and sustainability and amending the Coastal Act (22/1988); & (ii) General Coast Regulations enacted (Royal Decree 876/2014). We expect a first resolution from the  3 appeals presented by Pontevedra's City Council and by two environmental associations to the National Court´s Chamber for National Court in the coming months Contentious Administrative Proceedings against the Jan. 20th 2016 resolution.  On March 8th 2019, the National Directorate of Coasts accepted all 3 appeals, despite having previously argued at all stages that The legal case against the extension could the Ministerial Order Resolution of January 20th 2016 was totally legal. last for up to 4 years, including appeals to  On April 10th 2019, the National Court´s Chamber for Contentious Administrative allowed Ence to defend the case. higher courts  The court case is now in its final stage. COVID-19 may delay the National Court's first resolution. €130 Mn invested in the biomill since the  Investments carried out or committed since the extension of the concession for the period of 2016 - 2019 amount to approx. €130 Mn. extension of the concession in 2016  In the unlikely event of operations being discontinued, the cash impact would amount to €74 Mn (€43 Mn corresponding to dismantling actions, €15 Mn to the cost of staff reductions and €16 Mn to the cancellation of existing contracts). Given the uncertainty, the Board of Directors decided to concentrate the investments of the Business Plan in Navia's biomill Investments of €250 Mn initially planned to increase capacity in Pontevedra will be reallocated to Navia's biomill, in order to double the initially planned swing line by up to 340,000 t of BHKP or 200,000 t of dissolving pulp. 17 1H 2020 Results by Business Pulp Business 1H 2020 results driven by lower pulp prices Avg. Net Pulp Price (€/t) -29.3% 590 418 1H19 1H20 Avg. Cash Cost (€/t) -4.7% Pulp Sales Volume (t) +18.7% 519,820 437,950 1H19 1H20 EBITDA (€ Mn) -86.7% 86.7% EBITDA decrease vs. 1H19: Resulted from the 29% drop in the average sales price.

Partially offset by 19% higher sales and 5% lower cash cost following the 100,000 t capacity increase carried out in 2019

Annual maintenance shutdowns delayed to 3Q20 due to COVID-19 396 67 378 9 1H19 1H20 1H19 1H20 19 Pulp Business P&L 1H20 P&L Bridge (€ Mn) €9.5 Mn negative FX hedging settlements 8.9 (33.8) (27.5) (24.3) (2.5) 8.0 (5.4) 0.5 EBITDA Depreciation and other Pontevedra EBIT Financial expenses Other financial result Taxes Net result results on fixed assets Environmental Pact provisions 20 Pulp Business Cash flow generation 1H20 Cash Flow Bridge (€ Mn) 2019 Strategic Plan carry over payments (6.7) 13.2 (2.4) 0.0 1.8 13.1 (30.8) 8.9 EBITDA Change in Maintenance Financial Taxes NORMALIZED Other Strategic Plan Divestments FCF working capital CAPEX charges/payments FCF collection/payments CAPEX and non-cash (15.5) adjustments 0.4 21 Ongoing FX hedging program To mitigate FX volatility in the Pulp Business Dollar/Euro Exchange Rate Evolution Current Hedges 1,40 Q3 2020: 84% revenues 1,35  Avg. cap: $ 1.20 € 1,30  Avg. floor: $ 1.14 € Q4 2020: 63% revenues 1,25  Avg. cap: $ 1.19 € 1,20  Avg. floor: $ 1.13 € Q1 2021: 53% revenues 1,15  Avg. cap: $ 1.17 € 1,10  Avg. floor: $ 1.09 € Q2 2021: 23% revenues 1,05  Avg. cap: $ 1.17 €  Avg. floor: $ 1.10 € 1,00 31-12-13 31-12-14 31-12-15 31-12-16 31-12-17 31-12-18 31-12-19 31-12-20 31-12-21 Ence has secured an average cap of $1.19/€ and an average floor of $1.14/€ for 73% of its dollar exposure in 2H20 Assuming a flat 1.14 $/€ for 2020, full year FX settlements would amount to €10 Mn 22 Pulp Business High liquidity and long-term financing without covenants Leverage as of June 30th 2020 (€ Mn) Debt Maturity Calendar (€ Mn) Lease 556.0 45.7 234 contracts 322.1 Gross debt Cash Net debt €152 Mn Convertible bond 1 €226 Mn Bilateral loans €62 Mn Public sector financing €70 Mn RCF €46 Mn IFRS16 33.8 67.4 23.3 1.9 1.3 2.1 5.8 3.3 59.6 5.3 16.7 28.4 2020 2021 2022 313.8 1.7 70.0 8.1 82.2 117.7 38.7 151.9 39.8 39.2 20232024< 234 Mn cash in balance, long-term maturities and no covenants Financial liability of €45.7 Mn in the Pulp business related to the application of IFRS16 on leases 1. €152 Mn accounted as gross debt and €8 Mn accounted as equity as of June 30th 2020, according to IAS 32 23 Renewable Energy Business Higher contribution of new biomass power plants offset lower electricity prices Energy Volume (MWh) Average sale price (€/MWh) +27.0% -7.1% 612,945 1 3.8 482,652 101.7 98.0 1H19 1H20 1H19 1H20 Revenues (€ Mn) EBITDA (€ Mn) +18.7% +4.7% 4.1 2 26.9 25.7 56.0 49.1 31.7 31.7 1H19 1H20 1H19 1H20 Ri Pool + Collar + Ro Capitalized 4.7% EBITDA increase was driven by: 27.0% higher energy sales from new biomass power plants commissioned in 1Q20

Which has offset a 7.1% decline in the average sale price, down to its regulatory minimum 1 Note that the average sale price of 101.7 €/MWh in 1H19 included an adjustment of 3.8 €/MWh related to the temporary suspension of the electricity generation tax in 1Q19 and the attendant adjustment to the plants Ro with no effect on EBITDA. Comparable sale price decline would have been 7.1% or 7.5 €/MWh. 2 1H20 revenues include € 4.1 Mn from the energy sales of the new biomass plants during their testing phase in 1Q20, which have been capitalized together with their corresponding expenses, neutralizing their impact in EBITDA 24 Renewable Energy Business P&L 1H20 P&L Bridge (€ Mn) (22.1) 26.9 4.7 (7.7) 0.8 (2.2) (0.7) (2.9) EBITDA Depreciation and EBIT Financial Expenses Taxes Net profit Minorities Net Attributable Profit others 25 Renewable Energy Business Cash flow generation 1H20 Cash Flow Bridge (€ Mn) (2.4) €15 Mn non cash income Strategic Plan carry-over payments 1 (2.4) related to the Regulatory Collar (7.3) 26.9 1.0 (10.3) 15.7 (8.5) (5.3) EBITDA Change in working Maintenance Interest payment Taxes Normalized Free Other collection / Strategic Plan FCF capital CAPEX Cash Flow payments and non CAPEX cash adjustments 1. Strategic Plan Capex excludes the contribution of the remaining pulp business assets in Huelva valued at € 26.9 Mn in 1Q20, with no impact on the Group's consolidated cash flow. 26 Renewable Energy Business Long-term green financing and high liquidity Leverage as of June 30th 2020 (€ Mn) Lease 326.6 Leverage: 8.9 4.1 x contracts 108.3 Debt Maturity Calendar (€ Mn) €97 Mn solar thermal plant project financing €220 Mn Energy parent corporate financing 217.9 €20 Mn RCF - Fully available €9 Mn IFRS 16 209.1 7.2 70.0 Gross debt Cash Net debt 14.5 34.8 34.5 33.5 132.0 0.7 0.3 0.3 0.4 7.9 7.1 8.2 4.0 26.2 27.0 24.9 10.1 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024< Energy business leverage at 4.1x Net Debt / LTM EBITDA as of June 2020 Financial liability of €8.9 Mn in the Renewable Energy business related to the application of IFRS16 on leases 27 Closing Remarks Closing Remarks Strong operating improvement in 1H20 despite COVID-19  Effective measures taken since February 24th against COVID-19 allow ENCE to keep its people safe and to continue operating during the health crisis  Strong operating improvement in the Pulp business following the 100,000 t capacity increase carried out in 2019  Annual maintenance shutdowns in both biomills delayed to 3Q20 due to COVID - 19 2020 Expected Pulp production (t) 2020 Expected Cash Cost (€/t) 2020 FX average floor ($/€) 1,025,000 (+13% vs. 2019) 375 (-6% vs. 2019) 1,15  +51% renewable energy sales growth vs. 2Q19 following the commissioning of two new biomass plants in 1Q20 2020 Expected Energy sales (Mwh) 1,400,000 (+34% vs. 2019) Annual return on investment amounts to € 63 Mn, subject to a minimum operation of 3.000 hours per power plant

Renewables pipeline of 405 MW, with grid access and locations secured, awaiting for the upcoming public auctions of the National Renewable Energy Plan 29 Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) Pg.1 Ence presents its results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, specifically IFRS. In addition, its quarterly earnings report provides certain other complementary metrics that are not defined or specified in IFRS and are used by management to track the company's performance. The alternative performance measures (APMs) used in this presentation are defined, reconciled and explained in the corresponding quarterly earnings report publicly available through the investor section of our web page www.ence.es. CASH COST The production cost per ton of pulp produced, or cash cost, is the key measure used by management to measure its efficiency as a pulp maker. Cash cost includes all of the expenses incurred to produce pulp: timber, conversion costs, corporate overhead, sales and marketing expenses and logistics costs. It excludes fixed- asset depreciation and forest depletion charges, impairment charges and gains/losses on non-current assets, finance costs/income, income tax and certain operating expenses which management deems to be non-recurring, such as ad-hoc consultancy projects, Ence's long-term remuneration plan, the termination benefits agreed with staff or certain social expenses. As a result, the difference between the average sales price and the cash cost applied to the total sales volume in tons yields a figure that is a very close proxy for the EBITDA generated by the Pulp business. EBITDA EBITDA is a measure of operating profit before depreciation, amortization and forestry depletion charges, non-current asset impairment charges, gains or losses on non-current assets and specific non-ordinary income and expenses unrelated to the ordinary operating activities of the company, which alter their comparability in different periods. EBITDA is a measure used by the Ence´s management to compare the ordinary results of the company over time. It provides an initial approximation of the cash generated by the company's ordinary operating activities, before interest and tax payments, and is a measure that is widely used in the capital markets to compare the earnings performances of different companies. NORMALISED FREE CASH FLOW Ence reports normalised free cash flow within the cash flow metrics for each of its two business units in its quarterly earnings report. Normalised FCF is the sum of EBITDA, the change in working capital, maintenance capital expenditure, net interest payments and income tax payments. 30 Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) Pg.2 Normalised free cash flow provides a proxy for the cash generated by the company's operating activities before collection of proceeds from asset sales; this cash represents the amount available for investments other than maintenance capex, for shareholder remuneration and for debt repayment. MAINTENANCE, EFFICIENCY & GROWTH AND SUSTAINABILITY CAPEX Ence provides the breakdown of its capital expenditure and related cash outflows for each of its business units in its quarterly earnings report, distinguishing between maintenance, efficiency & growth and sustainability capex. Maintenance capex are recurring investments designed to maintain the capacity and productivity of the company's assets. Efficiency & growth capex, meanwhile, are investments designed to increase these assets' capacity and productivity. Lastly, sustainability capex covers investments made to enhance quality standards, occupational health and safety, to improve the environment and to prevent contamination. Ence's 2019-2023 Business Plan includes a schedule of the amounts it expects to invest annually in efficiency & growth and sustainability capex in order to attain the strategic targets set. The disclosure of capex cash flows broken down by area of investment facilitates oversight of the execution of the published 2016-2020 Business Plan. FREE CASH FLOW Ence reports free cash flow as the sum of its net cash flows from operating activities and its net cash flows from the investing activities of its quarterly earnings report. Free cash flow provides information about the cash generated by the Group's operating activities that is left over after its investing activities for the remuneration of shareholders and repayment of debt. NET DEBT The borrowings recognized on the balance sheet, as detailed in its quarterly earnings report, include bonds and other marketable securities, bank borrowings and other financial liabilities. They do not however include the measurement of financial derivatives. Net debt is calculated as the difference between current and non-current borrowings on the liability side of the balance sheet and the sum of cash and cash equivalents and short- term financial investments on the asset side. Net debt provides a proxy for the company's indebtedness and is a metric that is widely used in the capital markets to compare the financial position of different companies. 31 80 Overall ESG Score Delivering value Delivering commitments Attachments Original document

