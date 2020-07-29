Ence Energia y Celulosa : Results 2Q20

The information contained in this presentation has been prepared by Ence Energía y Celulosa, S.A. (hereinafter, "Ence").
This presentation includes data relating to future forecasts. Any data included in this presentation which differ from other data based on historical information, including, in a merely expository manner, those which refer to the financial situation of Ence, its business strategy, estimated investments, management plans, and objectives related to future operations, as well as those which include the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "consider", "expect" and other similar expressions, are data related to future situations and therefore have various inherent risks, both known and unknown, and possess an element of uncertainty, which can lead to the situation and results both of Ence and its sector differing significantly from those expressly or implicitly noted in said data relating to future forecasts.
The aforementioned data relating to future forecasts are based on numerous assumptions regarding the current and future business strategy of Ence and the environment in which it expects to be situated in the future. There is a series of important factors which could cause the situation and results of Ence to differ significantly from what is expounded in the data relating to future forecasts, including fluctuation in the price of wood pulp or wood, seasonal variations in business, regulatory changes to the electricity sector, fluctuation in exchange rates, financial risks, strikes or other kinds of action carried out by the employees of Ence, competition and environmental risks, as well as any other factors described in the document. The data relating to future forecasts solely refer to the date of this presentation without Ence being under any obligation to update or revise any of said data, any of the expectations of Ence, any modification to the conditions or circumstances on which the related data are based, or any other information or data included in this presentation.
The information contained in this document has not been verified by independent experts and, therefore, Ence neither implicitly nor explicitly gives any guarantee on the impartiality, precision, completeness or accuracy of the information, opinions and statements expressed herein.
This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to acquire or subscribe to shares, in accordance with the provisions of Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, approving the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act. Furthermore, this document does not constitute a purchase, sale or swap offer, nor a request for a purchase, sale or swap offer for securities, or a request for any vote or approval in any other jurisdiction.
Highlights
Highlights 1H20
Strong operating performance in a low price environment
Effective measures taken against COVID-19 allow Ence to protect its staff and to continue operating
Strong operating improvement in both businesses
Financial results driven by lower pulp and energy prices
Pulp prices remain at their minimum over the last 10 years
+51% liquidity improvement up to €342 Mn
Effective measures taken since February 24th against COVID-19 have allowed ENCE to protect its staff and to continue operating during the health crisis
All ENCE's activities have been declared essential according to the Royal Decree 463/2020 approved on March 14th
Renewable Energy Business:
Pulp business:
o Sales (MWh): +27% vs. 1H19 (+51% vs. 2Q19)
o Production: +12% vs. 1H19 (+14% vs. 2Q19)
o New biomass plants commissioned on Jan. 31
o Sales (t): +19% vs. 1H19 (+13% vs. 2Q19)
and Mar. 31 2020
o Cash cost: -5% vs. 1H19 (-6% vs. 2Q19 to 375 €/t)
€27 Mn EBITDA in the Renewable Business:
€9 Mn EBITDA in the Pulp business:
o +5% vs. 1H19 (+24% vs. 2Q19)
o -87% vs.1H19 (-88% vs. 2Q19)
o Higher energy sales offset a 7% decline in the
o Higher pulp sales and lower cash cost partially
avg. sales price down to its regulatory minimum
offset a 29% decline in the average sales price
Strong demand for tissue paper and hygiene products in 1H20
Temporary imbalance resulting from the impact ofworldwide lockdown measures on P&W demand in 2Q20
Pulp producers maintenance shutdownspostponed to 2H20 due toCOVID-19
€342 Mn cash in balance at 30 June 2020 (€234 Mn in the Pulp business and €108 Mn in the Renewable business)
€540 Mn Net Debt position at 30 June 2020 (€322 Mn in the Pulp business and €218 Mn in the Renewable business)
Long-termmaturities in both businesses and no covenants in the Pulp business
Effective measures taken against COVID-19
Allowed ENCE to protect its staff and to continue operating during the health crisis
PEOPLE
Minimum on-site presence. Progressive return as from June.
COVID-19Prevention Protocol:
Entrance and exit temperature checks
Strict personal and general hygiene measures
Social distancing and no visits
Disinfection every 2 hours
Masks and COVID-19 tests
Virus spread avoided in our
workplaces
OPERATIONS
Implementation of Ence´s COVID-19 Prevention Protocol in all areas, including subcontractors and logistic services
Adverse scenario analysis and action plans to mitigate risks
2 full back-up teams in reserve at home for each plant
Increased wood / raw material stocks
Annual maintenance shutdowns delayed to 3Q20
No activity interruptions due to
COVID-19
LIQUIDITY
Use of the € 70 Mn RCF available in the Pulp business, maturing in May 2023.
€ 67 Mn in long-termback-up credit facilities with no covenants signed in 2Q20
€ 37 Mn capex payments postponed to 2021
Optimization of factoring and confirming lines
+51% cash in balance
up to €342 Mn on 30 June 2020
All ENCE's activities have been declared essential according to the Royal Decree 463/2020 approved on March 14th
Sustainability Plan 2019 - 2023
Highlights 1H20
80 Overall ESG Score
Safe and ecologically efficient operations
Sustainable agro-forestry management
Sustainable products
Commitment to Communities
Waste
Lower water
Industry reference
99% valorised
consumption vs. 2019
Covid-19
AENOR "0 Waste"
Pontevedra: -5%
Prevention
Certification
Navia: -8%
Protocols
85%
Patrimonial area certified FSC®
>99%
Licence code FSC-C099970 /PEFC
80%
Wood inputs certified FSC®
Certified wood and
Licence code FSC-C081854 /PEFC
biomass suppliers
10%
Development of sustainable
products with reduced
of Pulp Sales
environmental footprint and with
+67% vs. 2019
potential
for plastic substitution
+ €3.2 Mn
The Pontevedra´s annual Social Plan
and other investments in the
community
-41% vs. 2019
Emissions
< 10 mg /Nm3 in
Odor Impact in
all our biomass
Navia
plants
>84%
Wood bought from small producers
Implantation of the Decalogue of
biomass sustainability for combustibles
European Ecolabel for primary material for cellulose at Navia and at Pontevedra
Involvement with the local community: the plants received more than 400 organized visits from the local stakeholders in 1Q20, before COVID-19 outbreak.
People and
Gender
+9% Women employed vs. 2019
+7% YoY in 2019
69% of hires < 30 years are women
Values
0% salary gap
Happy Index
65% of management hires are women
97% of votes in favor at the
25%
Women present in
Governance
AGM for approving the new
Increased functions of the
the Board of
Directors Remuneration
Lead Independent Director
Long-term incentive plan
22% Directors vs. 2017,
Policy 2020-2022
linked to ESG targets
up to 29%.
+51% higher renewable energy sales vs. 2Q19
Despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic
316 MW
Installed capacity
New Biomass Plant CIUDAD REAL 50 MW
31st MARCH
MÉRIDA
20 MW
HUELVA
50 MW
HUELVA
41 MW
New Biomass Plant HUELVA 46 MW
31st JANUARY
HUELVA
46 MW
JAÉN
16 MW
CÓRDOBA
27 MW
CIUDAD REAL
50 MW
CIUDAD REAL
50 MW
CIUDAD REAL
16 MW
A regulated business which adds stability to the Group
7% decline in our average sales price compared to a 44% drop in the pool price
Average sales price: Pool price + Ro + Regulatory Collar
(€/MWh)
-7.1%
105.5
98.0
52.3
24.4
28.4
57.9
45.2
(4.7)
1H19
1H20
Average Ro
Ence´s market price
Regulatory collar compensation
Our renewable energy sales price is supported by itsregulatory minimum.
Ro and regulatory collar applicable during the sanitary crisis will be reviewed, according to Spanish Royal Decree-Law 23/2020.
Return on investment
(€ Mn)
31.7
31.7
1H19
1H20
The regulated annual return on investment of our power plants was confirmed at7.4% for 2020 - 2031 by Spanish Royal Decree-Law 17/2019.
Implies an annual income of € 63 Mn subject to a minimum operation of just 3.000 hours per biomass power plant.
Renewables pipeline: 405 MW with grid access and locations secured
Awaiting upcoming public auctions of the National Renewable Energy Plan
CIUDAD REAL 50 MW
Biomass
RTB in 3Q21
HUELVA 40 MW
Solar PV
RTB in 4Q21
HUELVA 10 MW
Solar PV
RTB in 3Q21
SEVILLA 90 MW
Solar PV
RTB in 4Q21
RTB = Ready to build
CIUDAD REAL 25 MW
Biomass Hybridization
RTB in 4Q21
CÓRDOBA 50 MW
Biomass
RTB in 1Q22
JAÉN 100 MW
Solar PV
RTB in 3Q21
ALMERÍA 40 MW
Biomass
RTB in 3Q21
National Renewable Energy Plan
2020 - 2030
Solar PV: +30.1 GW
Wind: +22.3 GW
CSP: +5.0 GW
Hydro: +3.5 GW
Biomass: +0.8 GW
Upcoming Auctions Scheme
Spanish Royal Decree-Law 23/2020
Annual actions2020 - 2025
Specific by technology
Price mechanism:Pay as bid (€/MWh)
Strong operating improvements in the Pulp business
12% higher pulp production and 5% lower cash cost in 1H20
Pulp Production (t)
+11.9%
1,025,000
465,344
520,617
+14.4%
226,182
258,860
2 Q 1 9
2 Q 2 0
1 H 1 9
1 H 2 0
2020 E
Cash Cost breakdown (€/t)
-5.9%
-4.7%
Overheads
399
375
396
377
375
41
39
34
30
31
31
Commercial and
29
30
logistic costs
116
106
116
112
Conversion costs
210
206
210
205
Wood cost
2Q19
2Q20
1H19
1H20
2020 E
Pontevedra biomill
> 4% productionvs. 2Q19
20,000 t capacity expansion in 1Q19
Annual maintenance shutdown delayed to 3Q20 due to COVID-19
Navia biomill
> 24% productionvs. 2Q19
80,000 t capacity expansion in 4Q19
Annual maintenance shutdown delayed to 3Q20 due to COVID-19
19 €/t Cash cost reduction vs. 1H19:
9 €/t lower overheads driven by cost savings and higher dilution over sales
5 €/t lower wood costs linked to pulp price performance
4 €/t lower conversion costs due to fixed costs dilution, lower cost of chemicals and greater energy co-generation contribution
1 €/t lower commercial and logistic costs
19% higher pulp sales in 1H 2020
Increasing the value of the European market and ENCE's differentiated products
Geographical distribution of sales
Breakdown by end product
Differentiated products
% of pulp sales
% of pulp sales
% of pulp sales
6% Other
Europe 94%
10%
Tissue 57%
27% Specialties
vs. 6% in 2019
vs. 82% in 2019
vs. 58% in 2019
vs. 31% in 2019
9% P&W
vs. 8% in 2019
7% Packaging
Source: Ence 1H20
vs. 3% in 2019
Source: Ence 1H20
Source: Ence 1H20
94% of ENCE´s pulp sales to Spanish and
Ence's differentiated products already
57% of ENCE's pulp sales to the growing
account for 10% of pulp sales.
European markets, where it has strong logistic
tissue and hygiene products segment.
These value-added products are environmentally
and service related competitive advantages.
Strong order backlog for 2020.
friendly and better adapted to replace softwood
pulp in speciality segments.
Slight upturn in pulp producer inventories vs. Dec. 2019
Temporary imbalance resulting from worldwide lockdown measures in 2Q20
BHKP and BSKP Demand Evolution (YoY)
000's t
2500
2250
Last 10 years average BHKP: +1.1 Mn t / year
2089
2000
Last 10 years average BSKP: +0.4 Mn t / year
1734
1750
1500
1250
890
1000
742
595
736
584
750
600
542
267
500
170
16
121 253
180
308
319
301
248
208
278
325
154
250
131
57
119
155
143
184 184
135
66
30
0
0
-7
-250
-112
-214
-52
-500
-304
-750
-496
-1000
-808
-1250
-1354
2Q15
3Q15
4Q15
1Q16
2Q16
3Q16
4Q16
1Q17
2Q17
3Q17
4Q17
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
May.
Hardwood (BHKP)
Softwood (BSKP)
Apr. y
Producers Inventories BHKP and BSKP
In Days (Quarter average)
65
60
Last 10 years average BHKP: 42 days
59
58
Last 10 years average BSKP: 30 days
53
54
55
47
50
47
44
45
39
41
41
43
40
38
40
40
41
38
41
40
38
37
37
35
35
36
36
36
32
33
34
35
31
31
29
30
30
28
28
29
29
30
28
30
29
27
25
20
15
10
2Q15
3Q15
4Q15
1Q16
2Q16
3Q16
4Q16
1Q17
2Q17
3Q17
4Q17
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
May.
Hardwood (BHKP)
Softwood (BSKP)
Apr. y
Source: Ence, PPPC G-100
Source: Ence, PPPC G-100
Global pulp demand recovered by 8% vs. the first five months of 2019, which were affected by the destocking of pulp in the paper industry. Its restocking in 1Q20 together with higher demand for tissue paper and hygiene products has offset lower demand for P&W papers during the lockdown.
Covid-19 has forced pulp producers to postpone maintenance shutdowns to 2H20. This, together with the impact of lockdown measures in 2Q20 has caused producers inventories to increase in 1H20.
Pulp prices in 1H20 remain at their 10-year minimum
Below the free cash flow break-even of most of the industry
Net BHKP Prices China
Global Market Pulp Industrial Cash Cost Curve (CIF Europe) 1
$/t
$/Mn t
800
Last 10 years average BHKP: 636 $/t
700
600
500
400
300
200
100
Current Net Price BHKP China 443 $/t
0
Hardwood (BHKP)
Softwood (BSKP)
Mn t
Source: FOEX
Source: Ence, Hawkins Wright
Ence´s expected Free Cash Flow Break Even (Cash Cost + Maintenance Capex + Financial Expenses) of 440 USD/t in 2020
1 Brazil only includes the cost of wood harvesting and transportation plus third party wood purchases. On a like for like basis, Brazilian cash cost would be around 50 US$ / t higher.
Pulp demand set to outgrow supply over 2020-24
Average annual pulp demand growth of 1.5 Mn t during the last 10 years
Expected Annual Increase in Global Market Supply and Demand (Mn t)1
UNEXPECTED & NON COMPETITIVE ANNUAL CAPACITY CLOSURES
-0.8
-0.5
-1.3
-0.5
-1.8
-0.5
-2.3
-0.5
-2.8
SURPLUS / DEFICIT
1.4
-2.2
-0.8
-0.9
-1.7
-0.9
-2.6
-2.2
-4.8
Source: ENCE estimates
1. Estimates correspond to the expected increase in supply and demand of market pulp for paper production. It therefore excludes the production of integrated pulp and other pulp grades such as Dissolving Pulp or Fluff. We assume 70% of BRACELL´s project in Sao Paulo will be focused on Dissolving Pulp production.
1H 2020 Financial Results
Driven by lower pulp and energy prices
Pulp Business EBITDA (€ Mn)
Renewable Energy Business EBITDA (€ Mn)
Group Net Income (€ Mn)
-86.7%
+4.7%
67
26
27
9
1H19
1H20
1H19
1H20
25
-25
1H19
1H20
Pulp
Renewable Energy
€9 Mn EBITDA in the Pulp business:
-87%vs.1H19 driven by a 29% decrease in the average sales price
Partially offset by a 19% increase in pulp sales and 5% reduction in cash cost
€27 Mn EBITDA in the Renewable business:
+5% vs. 1H19 driven by 27% higher energy sales
Offsetting a 7% decline in the average sales price down to its regulatory minimum
Net consolidated result of €-25 Mn following:
€57 Mn Depreciation and other
€13 Mn Net financing costs
+ €9 Mn Income tax
€29 Mn Normalized FCF and €42 Mn carry-over payments in 1H20
€342 Mn cash in balance, long-term debt maturities and no covenants
Normalized FCF1 (€ Mn)
Strategic Plan Capex (€ Mn)
-54.2%
-75.8%
69
172
29
42
1H19
1H20
1H19
1H20
Renewable Energy
Pulp
Renewable Energy
Pulp
Net Debt (€ Mn)
+5.3%
513
540
Lease
contracts
€55 Mn
2019
1H20
Renewable Energy
Pulp
Operating Leases
Normalized Free Cash Flow generation of €29 Mn
Lower EBITDA vs. 1H19 partially offset by:
Working capital reduction
Lower taxes
Strategic Plan carry over payments of €42 Mn:
€31 Mn carry-over payments in the Pulp business from capacity expansions and sustainability improvements in 2019
€11 Mn carry over payments in the Renewable Energy business from two new biomass plants commissioned in 1Q20 and sustainability improvements
€540Mn Net Debt (+ €27 Mn vs. Dec.19):
Including€55 Mn related to lease contracts (+ €2 Mn vs. Dec.19)
€342 Mn cash in balance (+ €116 Mn vs. Dec.19)
Long-termmaturities in both businesses and covenant free in the Pulp business
1. FCF before Strategic Plan investments, divestments & dividend payment
Pontevedra's biomill legal status
The first resolution of the National Court is expected in the coming months
On January 2016 the National Directorate of Coasts granted the extension of Pontevedra´s concession until 2073
The 1958 biomill's original concession was extended for 60 years (starting November 8th 2013) by the National Directorate of Coasts via a resolution dated January 20th 2016 by virtue of: (i) Law 2/2013, on coastal protection and sustainability and amending the Coastal Act (22/1988); & (ii) General Coast Regulations enacted (Royal Decree 876/2014).
We expect a first resolution from the
3 appeals presented by Pontevedra's City Council and by two environmental associations to the National Court´s Chamber for
National Court in the coming months
Contentious Administrative Proceedings against the Jan. 20th 2016 resolution.
On March 8th 2019, the National Directorate of Coasts accepted all 3 appeals, despite having previously argued at all stages that
The legal case against the extension could
the Ministerial Order Resolution of January 20th 2016 was totally legal.
last for up to 4 years, including appeals to
On April 10th 2019, the National Court´s Chamber for Contentious Administrative allowed Ence to defend the case.
higher courts
The court case is now in its final stage. COVID-19 may delay the National Court's first resolution.
€130 Mn invested in the biomill since the
Investments carried out or committed since the extension of the concession for the period of 2016 - 2019 amount to approx. €130
Mn.
extension of the concession in 2016
In the unlikely event of operations being discontinued, the cash impact would amount to €74 Mn (€43 Mn corresponding to
dismantling actions, €15 Mn to the cost of staff reductions and €16 Mn to the cancellation of existing contracts).
Given the uncertainty, the Board of Directors decided to concentrate the investments of the Business Plan in Navia's biomill
Investments of €250 Mn initially planned to increase capacity in Pontevedra will be reallocated to Navia's biomill, in order to double the initially planned swing line by up to 340,000 t of BHKP or 200,000 t of dissolving pulp.
1H 2020 Results by Business
Pulp Business
1H 2020 results driven by lower pulp prices
Avg. Net Pulp Price (€/t)
-29.3%
590
418
1H19
1H20
Avg. Cash Cost (€/t)
-4.7%
Pulp Sales Volume (t)
+18.7%
519,820
437,950
1H19
1H20
EBITDA (€ Mn)
-86.7%
86.7% EBITDA decrease vs. 1H19:
Resulted from the 29% drop in the average sales price.
Partially offset by 19% higher sales and 5% lower cash cost following the 100,000 t capacity increase carried out in 2019
Annual maintenance shutdowns delayed to 3Q20 due to COVID-19
396
67
378
9
1H19
1H20
1H19
1H20
Pulp Business
P&L
1H20 P&L Bridge (€ Mn)
€9.5 Mn negative FX hedging
settlements
8.9
(33.8)
(27.5)
(24.3)
(2.5)
8.0
(5.4)
0.5
EBITDA
Depreciation and other
Pontevedra
EBIT
Financial expenses Other financial result
Taxes
Net result
results on fixed assets
Environmental Pact
provisions
Pulp Business
Cash flow generation
1H20 Cash Flow Bridge (€ Mn)
2019 Strategic Plan
carry over payments
(6.7)
13.2
(2.4)
0.0
1.8
13.1
(30.8)
8.9
EBITDA
Change in
Maintenance
Financial
Taxes
NORMALIZED
Other
Strategic Plan
Divestments
FCF
working capital
CAPEX
charges/payments
FCF
collection/payments
CAPEX
and non-cash
(15.5)
adjustments
0.4
Ongoing FX hedging program
To mitigate FX volatility in the Pulp Business
Dollar/Euro Exchange Rate Evolution
Current Hedges
1,40
Q3 2020: 84% revenues
1,35
Avg. cap: $ 1.20 €
1,30
Avg. floor: $ 1.14 €
Q4 2020: 63% revenues
1,25
Avg. cap: $ 1.19 €
1,20
Avg. floor: $ 1.13 €
Q1 2021: 53% revenues
1,15
Avg. cap: $ 1.17 €
1,10
Avg. floor: $ 1.09 €
Q2 2021: 23% revenues
1,05
Avg. cap: $ 1.17 €
Avg. floor: $ 1.10 €
1,00
31-12-13
31-12-14
31-12-15
31-12-16
31-12-17
31-12-18
31-12-19
31-12-20
31-12-21
Ence has secured an average cap of $1.19/€ and an average floor of $1.14/€ for 73% of its dollar exposure in 2H20
Assuming a flat 1.14 $/€ for 2020, full year FX settlements would amount to €10 Mn
Pulp Business
High liquidity and long-term financing without covenants
Leverage as of June 30th 2020 (€ Mn)
Debt Maturity Calendar (€ Mn)
Lease
556.0
45.7
234
contracts
322.1
Gross debt
Cash
Net debt
€152 Mn Convertible bond 1 €226 Mn Bilateral loans
€62 Mn Public sector financing €70 Mn RCF
€46 Mn IFRS16
33.8
67.4
23.3
1.9
1.3
2.1
5.8
3.3
59.6
5.3
16.7
28.4
2020
2021
2022
313.8
1.7
70.0
8.1
82.2
117.7
38.7
151.9
39.8
39.2
20232024<
234 Mn cash in balance, long-term maturities and no covenants
Financial liability of €45.7 Mn in the Pulp business related to the application of IFRS16 on leases
1. €152 Mn accounted as gross debt and €8 Mn accounted as equity as of June 30th 2020, according to IAS 32
Renewable Energy Business
Higher contribution of new biomass power plants offset lower electricity prices
Energy Volume (MWh)
Average sale price (€/MWh)
+27.0%
-7.1%
612,945
1
3.8
482,652
101.7
98.0
1H19
1H20
1H19
1H20
Revenues (€ Mn)
EBITDA (€ Mn)
+18.7%
+4.7%
4.1
2
26.9
25.7
56.0
49.1
31.7
31.7
1H19
1H20
1H19
1H20
Ri
Pool + Collar + Ro
Capitalized
4.7% EBITDA increase was driven by:
27.0% higher energy sales from new biomass power plants commissioned in 1Q20
Which has offset a 7.1% decline in the average sale price, down to its regulatory minimum
1 Note that the average sale price of 101.7 €/MWh in 1H19 included an adjustment of 3.8 €/MWh related to the temporary suspension of the electricity generation tax in 1Q19 and the attendant adjustment to the plants Ro with no effect on EBITDA. Comparable sale price decline would have been 7.1% or 7.5 €/MWh.
2 1H20 revenues include € 4.1 Mn from the energy sales of the new biomass plants during their testing phase in 1Q20, which have been capitalized together with their corresponding expenses, neutralizing their impact in EBITDA
Renewable Energy Business
P&L
1H20 P&L Bridge (€ Mn)
(22.1)
26.9
4.7
(7.7)
0.8
(2.2)
(0.7)
(2.9)
EBITDA
Depreciation and
EBIT
Financial Expenses
Taxes
Net profit
Minorities
Net Attributable Profit
others
Renewable Energy Business
Cash flow generation
1H20 Cash Flow Bridge (€ Mn)
(2.4)
€15 Mn non cash income
Strategic Plan
carry-over payments 1
(2.4)
related to the Regulatory Collar
(7.3)
26.9
1.0
(10.3)
15.7
(8.5)
(5.3)
EBITDA
Change in working
Maintenance
Interest payment
Taxes
Normalized Free
Other collection /
Strategic Plan
FCF
capital
CAPEX
Cash Flow
payments and non
CAPEX
cash adjustments
1. Strategic Plan Capex excludes the contribution of the remaining pulp business assets in Huelva valued at € 26.9 Mn in 1Q20, with no impact on the Group's consolidated cash flow.
Renewable Energy Business
Long-term green financing and high liquidity
Leverage as of June 30th 2020 (€ Mn)
Lease
326.6
Leverage:
8.9
4.1 x
contracts
108.3
Debt Maturity Calendar (€ Mn)
€97 Mn solar thermal plant project financing €220 Mn Energy parent corporate financing
217.9
€20 Mn RCF - Fully available
€9 Mn IFRS 16
209.1
7.2
70.0
Gross debt
Cash
Net debt
14.5
34.8
34.5
33.5
132.0
0.7
0.3
0.3
0.4
7.9
7.1
8.2
4.0
26.2
27.0
24.9
10.1
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024<
Energy business leverage at 4.1x Net Debt / LTM EBITDA as of June 2020
Financial liability of €8.9 Mn in the Renewable Energy business related to the application of IFRS16 on leases
Closing Remarks
Closing Remarks
Strong operating improvement in 1H20 despite COVID-19
Effective measures taken since February 24th against COVID-19 allow ENCE to keep its people safe and to continue operating during the health crisis
Strong operating improvement in the Pulp business following the 100,000 t capacity increase carried out in 2019
Annual maintenance shutdowns in both biomills delayed to 3Q20 due to COVID - 19
2020 Expected Pulp production (t)
2020 Expected Cash Cost (€/t)
2020 FX average floor ($/€)
1,025,000 (+13% vs. 2019)
375 (-6% vs. 2019)
1,15
+51% renewable energy sales growth vs. 2Q19 following the commissioning of two new biomass plants in 1Q20
2020 Expected Energy sales (Mwh)
1,400,000 (+34% vs. 2019)
Annual return on investment amounts to € 63 Mn, subject to a minimum operation of 3.000 hours per power plant
Renewables pipeline of 405 MW, with grid access and locations secured, awaiting for the upcoming public auctions of the National Renewable Energy Plan
Alternative Performance Measures (APMs)
Pg.1
Ence presents its results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, specifically IFRS. In addition, its quarterly earnings report provides certain other complementary metrics that are not defined or specified in IFRS and are used by management to track the company's performance. The alternative performance measures (APMs) used in this presentation are defined, reconciled and explained in the corresponding quarterly earnings report publicly available through the investor section of our web page www.ence.es.
CASH COST
The production cost per ton of pulp produced, or cash cost, is the key measure used by management to measure its efficiency as a pulp maker.
Cash cost includes all of the expenses incurred to produce pulp: timber, conversion costs, corporate overhead, sales and marketing expenses and logistics costs. It excludes fixed- asset depreciation and forest depletion charges, impairment charges and gains/losses on non-current assets, finance costs/income, income tax and certain operating expenses which management deems to be non-recurring, such as ad-hoc consultancy projects, Ence's long-term remuneration plan, the termination benefits agreed with staff or certain social expenses.
As a result, the difference between the average sales price and the cash cost applied to the total sales volume in tons yields a figure that is a very close proxy for the EBITDA generated by the Pulp business.
EBITDA
EBITDA is a measure of operating profit before depreciation, amortization and forestry depletion charges, non-current asset impairment charges, gains or losses on non-current assets and specific non-ordinary income and expenses unrelated to the ordinary operating activities of the company, which alter their comparability in different periods.
EBITDA is a measure used by the Ence´s management to compare the ordinary results of the company over time. It provides an initial approximation of the cash generated by the company's ordinary operating activities, before interest and tax payments, and is a measure that is widely used in the capital markets to compare the earnings performances of different companies.
NORMALISED FREE CASH FLOW
Ence reports normalised free cash flow within the cash flow metrics for each of its two business units in its quarterly earnings report. Normalised FCF is the sum of EBITDA, the change in working capital, maintenance capital expenditure, net interest payments and income tax payments.
Alternative Performance Measures (APMs)
Pg.2
Normalised free cash flow provides a proxy for the cash generated by the company's operating activities before collection of proceeds from asset sales; this cash represents the amount available for investments other than maintenance capex, for shareholder remuneration and for debt repayment.
MAINTENANCE, EFFICIENCY & GROWTH AND SUSTAINABILITY CAPEX
Ence provides the breakdown of its capital expenditure and related cash outflows for each of its business units in its quarterly earnings report, distinguishing between maintenance, efficiency & growth and sustainability capex.
Maintenance capex are recurring investments designed to maintain the capacity and productivity of the company's assets. Efficiency & growth capex, meanwhile, are investments designed to increase these assets' capacity and productivity. Lastly, sustainability capex covers investments made to enhance quality standards, occupational health and safety, to improve the environment and to prevent contamination.
Ence's 2019-2023 Business Plan includes a schedule of the amounts it expects to invest annually in efficiency & growth and sustainability capex in order to attain the strategic targets set. The disclosure of capex cash flows broken down by area of investment facilitates oversight of the execution of the published 2016-2020 Business Plan.
FREE CASH FLOW
Ence reports free cash flow as the sum of its net cash flows from operating activities and its net cash flows from the investing activities of its quarterly earnings report.
Free cash flow provides information about the cash generated by the Group's operating activities that is left over after its investing activities for the remuneration of shareholders and repayment of debt.
NET DEBT
The borrowings recognized on the balance sheet, as detailed in its quarterly earnings report, include bonds and other marketable securities, bank borrowings and other financial liabilities. They do not however include the measurement of financial derivatives.
Net debt is calculated as the difference between current and non-current borrowings on the liability side of the balance sheet and the sum of cash and cash equivalents and short- term financial investments on the asset side.
Net debt provides a proxy for the company's indebtedness and is a metric that is widely used in the capital markets to compare the financial position of different companies.
