ENCE ENERGIA Y CELULOSA

ENCE ENERGIA Y CELULOSA

(ENC)
News 
News

Ence Energia y Celulosa : obtained net losses of  13 million in the second quarter, due to the low prices of pulp and energy

08/03/2020 | 02:53am EDT

Ence Energía y Celulosa obtained net losses of € 13 million in the second quarter of the financial year 2020 as a consequence of the prices of pulp, which remain at the lowest levels recorded in the last 10 years, as well as the low prices of energy. In the semester, the company accumulates net losses of € 24.6 million.

In contrast, the company's productivity has led to a significant improvement thanks to the consolidation of investments made last year, which has led to an increase in sales of both pulp (19%) and energy (27%), and a reduction in production costs.

The EBITDA of the Pulp business reached € 8.9 million in the first half of the year, which represents a decrease of 87% compared to the first half of 2019 as a result of lower pulp prices.

On the other hand, the EBITDA of the Renewable Energy business improved 24% year-on-year in the second quarter, to € 15.5 million, and 5% in the whole of the semester, to € 27 million. The incorporation of the two new agricultural and forestry biomass plants in Huelva and Ciudad Real contributed to 51% growth in sales in the second quarter and offset the decrease in the average sales price to the minimum set by the regulator.

Ence continues with the development of new renewable energy projects. The 405 renewable MW in the portfolio, with access to the network and secured locations, are awaiting the next call for auctions for the implementation of the National Plan for Renewable Energies, while completing its administrative processing, between the third quarter of 2021 and the first of 2022.

The early and rigorous application of Ence's internal protocols to prevent and minimize the risks of the spread of Covid-19 among the company's human team, have allowed it to continue operating during this health crisis and fully maintain employment.

Ence is committed to a green recovery to overcome the crisis caused by the coronavirus, supported by the promotion of renewable energy and the supply of cellulose, a renewable, recyclable and naturally-derived material, which the company produces in a sustainable and eco-efficient manner in its bio-factories in Pontevedra and Navia, generating, altogether, 11,500 jobs.

Disclaimer

Ence Energía y Celulosa SA published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 06:52:08 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 755 M 889 M 889 M
Net income 2020 -16,3 M -19,2 M -19,2 M
Net Debt 2020 596 M 702 M 702 M
P/E ratio 2020 -38,9x
Yield 2020 1,64%
Capitalization 620 M 734 M 730 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,61x
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 989
Free-Float 53,3%
Chart ENCE ENERGIA Y CELULOSA
Duration : Period :
Ence Energia y Celulosa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCE ENERGIA Y CELULOSA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 4,25 €
Last Close Price 2,56 €
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 66,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 48,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ignacio de Colmenares y Brunet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jaime Argüelles Alvarez Chief Operating Officer & Director-Communications
Alfredo Avello de la Pena Chief Financial Officer
Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo Director
Pedro Barato Triguero Álvarez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENCE ENERGIA Y CELULOSA-30.38%734
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-26.79%14 278
SUZANO S.A.5.85%10 925
STORA ENSO OYJ-17.78%10 141
SVENSKA CELLULOSA11.37%8 510
HOLMEN AB5.12%6 045
