Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Ence Energia y Celulosa    ENC   ES0130625512

ENCE ENERGIA Y CELULOSA

(ENC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ence Energia y Celulosa : provides a sustainable solution for the wine derivates of Castilla-La Mancha

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 02:53am EDT

The largest vineyard area in the world is in Castilla La Mancha, with some 470,000 hectares. The daily work of 85,000 winegrowers generates a large annual production of wines, and also of wine by-products, capable of being used as fuel of natural and renewable origin.

Ence, thanks to its Puertollano biomass renewable energy generation plant, provides a sustainable solution to the excess of these wine derivates, such as the pruning remains of the vine. A few months ago, the company launched the so-called 'Sarmiento Project', which has generated a value chain in those parts of the wine process beyond harvesting.

By using the remains of pruning of the vine as a renewable energy source, diffuse emissions are reduced by burning in the field, which generate a great environmental impact, while contributing wealth in rural areas.

The collaboration of farmers and their commitment to the environment is an example for the green recovery that our society faces after the health and economic crises. Pruning remains are a problem for many, who see burning branches a way to manage these derivates. Ence offers a solution that facilitates this task, avoiding uncontrolled burning, and recovering energy from biomass to produce renewable electricity.

The company maintains a firm commitment to excellence in sustainability in all its activity. In fact, Biollano 50MW, inaugurated last January in the city of Puertollano, is a clear example of a just transition towards a low-carbon energy model, in line with the Brussels guidelines and with Spanish energy policy. In Puertollano, Ence has replaced a fossil fuel-based power station with a renewable biomass energy plant that contributes to the decarbonisation of the national system.

The creation of economic activity in the region through the use and valorization of these derivates provides stable, sustainable and quality employment in rural areas, helping to sustain more than 1,300 direct, indirect and induced jobs, thus contributing to fix population in emptied Spain.

Finally, it should be underlined that all the biomass used in the Ence plants complies with the Decalogue for the Sustainability of Biomass as Fuel, a pioneering initiative in the Spanish company, which the company presented in 2017 and in which the commitment to sustainability in the use of biomass and care for the environment in the use of this renewable energy source.

Disclaimer

Ence Energía y Celulosa SA published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 06:52:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ENCE ENERGIA Y CELULOSA
02:53aENCE ENERGIA Y CELULOSA : obtained net losses of  13 million in the second quar..
PU
02:53aENCE ENERGIA Y CELULOSA : develops its annual technical stop in Huelva between s..
PU
02:53aENCE ENERGIA Y CELULOSA : provides a sustainable solution for the wine derivates..
PU
02:53aENCE ENERGIA Y CELULOSA : plans six electricity generation plants in Andalusia f..
PU
07/29ENCE ENERGIA Y CELULOSA : Results 2Q20
PU
07/28ENCE ENERGIA Y CELULOSA : Half-year results
CO
07/07ENCE ENERGIA Y CELULOSA : Biomass energy, a natural resource at the service of t..
PU
07/07ENCE ENERGIA Y CELULOSA : leads and drives security in the forestry sector of As..
PU
04/29ENCE ENERGIA Y CELULOSA : Slide show Q1 results
CO
04/28ENCE ENERGIA Y CELULOSA : 1st quarter results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 755 M 889 M 889 M
Net income 2020 -16,3 M -19,2 M -19,2 M
Net Debt 2020 596 M 702 M 702 M
P/E ratio 2020 -38,9x
Yield 2020 1,64%
Capitalization 620 M 734 M 730 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,61x
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 989
Free-Float 53,3%
Chart ENCE ENERGIA Y CELULOSA
Duration : Period :
Ence Energia y Celulosa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCE ENERGIA Y CELULOSA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 4,25 €
Last Close Price 2,56 €
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 66,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 48,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ignacio de Colmenares y Brunet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jaime Argüelles Alvarez Chief Operating Officer & Director-Communications
Alfredo Avello de la Pena Chief Financial Officer
Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo Director
Pedro Barato Triguero Álvarez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENCE ENERGIA Y CELULOSA-30.38%734
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-26.79%14 278
SUZANO S.A.5.85%10 925
STORA ENSO OYJ-17.78%10 141
SVENSKA CELLULOSA11.37%8 510
HOLMEN AB5.12%6 045
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group