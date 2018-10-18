Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  ENCE Energia y Celulosa SA    ENC   ES0130625512

ENCE ENERGIA Y CELULOSA SA (ENC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ENCE Energia y Celulosa : acquires IBERDROLA´s 90% stake in Puertollano solar thermal plant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 09:13pm CEST

October 18, 2018.- Ence Energía, S.L.U. has signed an agreement with Iberdrola Renovables de Castilla La Mancha, S.A.U. for the acquisition of its 90% stake in Puertollano solar thermal plant, for an amount that could reach up to 145.8 million euros. The agreement is subject to IDAE, owner of the remaining 10% of the plant, not exercising its right of first refusal.

The agreed price amounts to 139.5 million euros, excluding a cash balance of 41.5 million euros. Additionally, the agreement defines an earn-out up to 6.3 million euros. With this transaction, ENCE takes its first step towards diversification to other renewable technologies which allows the Company to obtain similar profitability to that of its biomass generation plants. This acquisition will provide ENCE with a stable annual EBITDA of 18 million euros before synergies.

The solar thermal plant in Puertollano is adjacent to the new 46 MW biomass plant that ENCE is building in the same location, in the former Elcogas site. This is an example of a successful transition from a fossil fuel generation model to renewable energy while keeping rural industrial employment, thanks to the use of surrounding agroforestry biomass as fuel.

It should be noted that there are significant potential synergies between the two renewable energy plants, given their proximity.

Moreover, ENCE is firmly committed to the hybridization of some solar thermal power plants with biomass plants to convert a non-manageable renewable asset -which only generates energy during the sun light hours - into manageable, thanks to the capacity of the biomass to produce programmable, firm and stable energy and at high demand slots.

With high CO2 prices, renewable energy generation with biomass not only competes with gas but also creates and settles rural employment and prevents both fires and the highly polluting uncontrolled burning of agricultural stubbles. It can partially replace thermal coal plants in the National Electricity System.

Disclaimer

Ence Energía y Celulosa SA published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 19:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENCE ENERGIA Y CELULOSA SA
09:13pENCE ENERGIA Y CELULOSA : acquires IBERDROLA´s 90% stake in Puertollano solar th..
PU
10/0303/10/2018. ON MONDAY, NOVEMBER 5TH : 00 PM (Spanish time) to explain the resul..
PU
09/25ENCE ENERGIA Y CELULOSA : SANJOSE will develop the landscaping integration proje..
AQ
09/10ENCE ENERGIA Y CELULOSA SA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
07/24ENCE ENERGIA Y CELULOSA : increases its net profit by 60% in the first half, to ..
PU
07/24ENCE ENERGIA Y CELULOSA : 24/07/2018. The Board of Directors of the Company has ..
PU
06/27ENCE ENERGIA Y CELULOSA : 27/06/2018. Announcement of 2Q18 results
PU
06/21ENCE ENERGIA Y CELULOSA : begins the assembly of the boiler of its new 40 MW pla..
PU
06/11ENCE ENERGIA Y CELULOSA : progress up to the Ibex Medium Cap®
PU
04/27ENCE ENERGIA Y CELULOSA : Standard & Poor's improves the credit rating of ENCE
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 859 M
EBIT 2018 233 M
Net income 2018 141 M
Debt 2018 195 M
Yield 2018 3,88%
P/E ratio 2018 13,09
P/E ratio 2019 10,34
EV / Sales 2018 2,38x
EV / Sales 2019 2,18x
Capitalization 1 853 M
Chart ENCE ENERGIA Y CELULOSA SA
Duration : Period :
ENCE Energia y Celulosa SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCE ENERGIA Y CELULOSA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 8,33 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ignacio de Colmenares y Brunet Vice Chairman, CEO & Managing Director
Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo Chairman
Jaime Argüelles Alvarez Chief Operating Officer & Director-Communications
Alfredo Avello de la Pena Chief Financial Officer
Pedro Barato Triguero Álvarez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENCE ENERGIA Y CELULOSA SA30.73%2 131
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ15.94%18 415
STORA ENSO OYJ7.41%12 923
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%9 292
OJI HOLDINGS CORP2.37%7 014
SVENSKA CELLULOSA5.05%6 919
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.