ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP

ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP

(EHC)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Encompass Health : Grand opening celebration held for Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Katy

0
09/04/2019

KATY, Texas, Sept. 4, 2019 - On Sept. 4, Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health Corp. held a grand opening celebration for its new, freestanding rehabilitation hospital in Katy. Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Katy will welcome its first patients on Monday, Sept. 9 to the hospital, located at 23331 Grand Reserve Drive in Katy.

In addition to hospital tours and technology demonstrations, the grand opening included a ribbon cutting and presentation. Remarks were delivered by Nick Hardin, chief executive officer of Encompass Health Katy; Frank Brown, president for Encompass Health's southwest region; Pete Olson, 22nd District of Texas, U.S. House of Representatives; Steffany Quintana, former patient of Encompass Health; and Barb Jacobsmeyer, EVP, president of inpatient hospitals for Encompass Health.

'We are excited to welcome our first patients into this wonderful hospital to help them discover new possibilities and find the confidence to move past their illness or injury,' said Hardin, who has been a part of the Encompass Health network since 2011. 'With this state-of-the-art hospital and the talented team in it, we are well positioned to make a great impact in the lives of people in Katy and the surrounding areas.'

Encompass Health Katy boasts 40 private patient rooms, a spacious therapy gym with advanced technologies, an in-house pharmacy, a four-chair dialysis suite, courtyard, dining room and dayroom areas. The hospital's focus is providing inpatient rehabilitation services and higher medical management for patients recovering from strokes and other neurological disorders, hip fractures, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions.

For more information about the hospital's services, please call (281) 505-3500 or visit www.encompasshealth.com/locations/katyrehab.

About Encompass Health
As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 132 hospitals, 245 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective, integrated care across the healthcare continuum. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter and Facebook.

Disclaimer

Encompass Health Corporation published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 03:01:07 UTC
