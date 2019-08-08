Encompass Health : Grand opening celebration held for Saint Alphonsus Regional Rehabilitation Hospital

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 8, 2019 -Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health Corp. celebrated the grand opening of their new, freestanding rehabilitation hospital on Aug, 7, 2019. Saint Alphonsus Regional Rehabilitation Hospital, an affiliate of Encompass Health, welcomed its first patients on Sunday, July 28 at the new hospital, which is located at 711 North Curtis Road in Boise.

The hospital's focus is providing inpatient rehabilitation services and higher medical management for patients recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, hip fractures, brain injury, spinal cord injury, amputation and complex orthopedic conditions. Patients will receive a minimum of three hours per day of therapy for five days each week, 24-hour nursing care, access to advanced technologies and frequent visits by an attending physician during their stay.

'Many people don't understand the importance of a rehabilitation hospital until their lives are impacted by a debilitating illness or injury,' said Renee Hinson, CEO of the new hospital. 'That's why we're here. Our work is truly rewarding. We help people and families adapt to new challenges and get their lives back.'

'Our partnership with Encompass Health is based on deep alignment with our mission and commitment to continue to offer exceptional healthcare to residents in the Idaho/Oregon region. As a health system, we are committed to a people-centered care strategy to serve as a transforming healing presence in our communities,' said Odette Bolano, president and CEO of Saint Alph

onsus Health System. 'Through this partnership, patients benefit from the combination of our mutual strengths - Saint Alphonsus Health System's highly specialized acute care services in our hospitals, expertise as the region's most experienced and advanced trauma center, combined with advanced rehabilitation care in a freestanding, state-of-the-art hospital completely dedicated to rehabilitation. I am confident that patients who have received care in our 30-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in the past, as well as new patients, will continue to receive exceptional care in this innovative and technologically advanced rehabilitation facility.'

The new hospital, which replaced the former rehabilitation unit at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, boasts 40 private-patient rooms, a dining area, advanced rehabilitation technologies and a courtyard for outdoor living activities. Plans also include raised garden beds, a putting green and a gazebo. Additionally, a therapy area called Function Junction provides realistic daily living training areas designed to simulate a home that include a bedroom, living room, garage, kitchen with adaptive cabinets and sink, bathroom, office and game room.

The hospital has 114 staff members, including therapy, nursing and additional support roles.

For more information about the hospital's services, please call (208) 605-3000 or visit www.saintalphonsusrehab.com.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 132 hospitals, 245 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective, integrated care across the healthcare continuum. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter and Facebook.

About Saint Alphonsus Health System

As a faith-based Catholic ministry and not-for-profit health system, Saint Alphonsus Health System reinvests in the communities we serve, through charity care and other benefits. Our goal is to improve the health and well-being of people by emphasizing care that is patient-centered, physician-led, innovative and community-based. Saint Alphonsus Health System serves the people of southwestern Idaho, eastern Oregon and northern Nevada through these facilities: Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center - Boise, ID; Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, ID; Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario, OR; Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Baker City, OR; and, Saint Alphonsus Medical Group with primary and specialty care providers at over 70 clinic locations, all of which are members of the Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance, a network of over 2100 employed and independent providers. Saint Alphonsus is a proud member of Trinity Health, one of the largest multi-institutional Catholic health care delivery systems in the nation. Trinity Health serves people and communities in 22 states from coast to coast with 94 hospitals and 122 continuing care facilities, home health and hospice programs, and PACE center locations. To find out more go to: www.saintalphonsus.org.